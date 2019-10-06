Week Seven viewer's vote! Choose early and late games on Sky Sports on October 20

In Week Seven, you will decide which early and late NFL games we show on Sky Sports.

As Neil Reynolds and the Sky Sports NFL Twitter account are usually bombarded with unhappy comments about which games are chosen each week, we've decided to put the decision in YOUR hands!

In Week Seven - with the games being played on Sunday, October 20 - choose between eight early three late games in our viewer's vote by clicking your favoured options in the polls below.

Vote on our early game (all 6pm kick-offs)...

And vote on our late game....

The voting will be open until next week's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 13, during which the results will be announced.

Happy voting!