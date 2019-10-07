Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden 'not concerned' by sack speculation

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is under pressure following his side's 0-5 start to the season

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has insisted he is not concerned about his job security despite his team's 0-5 start to the NFL season.

Speculation has increased over the last two weeks that Gruden could be sacked amid the Redskins' winless start, which was extended to five games by Sunday's 33-7 home loss to the New England Patriots.

It is the first time since 2005 the Redskins have started a season this badly, but Gruden has said he won't consider making changes to his coaching staff.

"Nobody's told me anything," Gruden said following Sunday's loss.

Gruden holds a 35-49-1 record since taking charge of the Redskins in 2014

"I don't have a concern. I'll just wait and see.

"If my key works on Monday, keep working, go attack the Miami Dolphins and plan on getting our first win next week."

Gruden joined Washington in 2014 and has gone 35-49-1 in five-plus seasons. Entering this season, he had won at least seven games in four straight years, including a 9-7 campaign in 2015 that saw his team reach the playoffs.

He signed a two-year contract extension in March 2017, putting him under contract through the 2020 season.

Running back Chris Thompson, who went from a practice-squad player when Gruden arrived to a major contributor over the last five years, became emotional when asked about his coach's job status in the locker room on Sunday.

"It's frustrating, of course," said Thompson, who paused several times while choking up.

"It's something that's tough to think about with that situation. I really care about Jay and ... It's tough, man."