Oakland Raiders 24-42 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers rampant in six-touchdown day

Aaron Rodgers threw for 429 yards and five touchdowns and ran for one more as the Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24 to move to 6-1.

Rodgers had his best game of the season, completing 25 of 31 passes and throwing scores to five different receivers as he continues to improve in a new offensive system with rookie head coach Matt LaFleur.

Derek Carr had a mostly efficient day passing for Oakland - he completed 22 of 28 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns - but a costly fumble out of Green Bay's end zone before the half was a turning point in the game and a late interception tarnished his stat line.

There were promising early signs for Oakland, as rookie running back Josh Jacobs - who finished the game with 124 rushing yards - broke free for 42 yards on just the third play of the game, leading to a Daniel Carlson field goal.

After Rodgers had fired right back, kicking off his strong day with a 21-yard pass to Aaron Jones which required an outstanding twisting catch from the back, Oakland took the lead for a second time when they put together an outstanding 14-play, 101-yard drive that resulted in a Carr touchdown pass to Foster Moreau - his ninth straight completion.

The first half, back-and-forth contest continued when Rodgers drove his team 75 yards the other way in 11 plays and threw his second straight score to a running back - this time a two-yard flip to Jamaal Williams to put the Packers up 14-10.

With three minutes until the half, the Raiders had plenty of time to respond, and they did immediately as tight end Darren Waller raced 48 yards to the Packers' goal-line. However, from the two, Carr rolled right and tucked the ball to run but lost control as he reached for the pylon. The result was a touchback and Green Bay's ball.

Rodgers had under two minutes to work with, but he hit four straight passes to score before the half with the last resulting in a 37-yard touchdown to Jake Kumerow who tip-toed down the right sideline to find the end zone with seconds left in the half.

After getting the ball to start the second, the Packers extended their lead as Rodgers was again perfect on a 78-yard drive.

On the first play of the half, he launched a deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 59-yard gain, and after Geronimo Allison was deemed to have stepped out of bounds shy of the goal-line, Rodgers took the ball himself and finished the drive with a three-yard run.

Although the Raiders had another score - with Carr finding Waller from seven yards out on the next Raiders' drive - Rodgers added to his outstanding day with a three-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham and 74-yarder to Valdes-Scantling, taking his total to six TDs on the day.

It was just the fourth time in Rodgers' 12-year career as a starter in which he has accounted for six touchdowns in a single game.

Raiders' back-up QB Mike Glennon replaced Carr in garbage time and threw a second touchdown to Waller to finish the scoring.

What's next?

The Packers (6-1) face two AFC West road tests, first playing the Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs, then the disappointing LA Chargers.

Oakland (3-3) finally finish their long road stretch when they travel to Houston to face the Texans next week, before they head home to host the Lions in Week Nine.