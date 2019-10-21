Baltimore Ravens 30-16 Seattle Seahawks: Lamar Jackson impresses in road win

Lamar Jackson impressed for the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson dazzled with his feet again and the Baltimore Ravens produced an impressive defensive display to beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-16 on Sunday.

Ravens quarterback Jackson rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown as he continued his strong start to the season.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson couldn't match Jackson as he threw his first interception of the season to Marcus Peters, who was making his first appearance for the Ravens after joining in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

The Ravens (5-2) also added another defensive score late in the game as they strengthened their position at the top of the AFC North. The Seahawks (5-2) remain second in the NFC West, behind the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson showed off his quick footwork and arm strength early in the game as he found Miles Boykin with a 50-yard pass.

The Ravens had to settle for a field goal from Justin Tucker and it took the Seahawks until early in the second quarter to respond as Wilson scrambled in the pocket and found a diving Tyler Lockett in the end zone.

Tyler Lockett spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown

The teams exchanged field goals before Wilson was intercepted for the first time this season by Peters, who read a pass to the sideline and ran in for a 67-yard score.

Seattle replied with a field goal before half-time but couldn't get anything going in the third quarter.

Jason Myers missed a 53-yard field goal and it was the Ravens who got the next score.

After calling a timeout on fourth down, the Ravens converted in impressive style as Jackson made the most of some good blocks to run in for a touchdown.

Jackson continued to impress with his feet in the fourth quarter as he moved the chains with a 30-yard run on third down before rushing for another first down.

A lengthy drive ended with a Justin Tucker field that put the Ravens 10 points ahead.

That lead was quickly extended as Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf fumbled as he tried to switch hands and Marlon Humphrey recovered and ran in for a touchdown.

The Seahawks cut the deficit with a late field goal but by then there were plenty of empty seats around the stadium and Jackson fittingly secured the win as he rushed for a first down.

What's next?

The Seahawks travel to the struggling Atlanta Falcons (1-6) next Sunday before a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4) in Week Nine.

The Ravens are on a bye in Week Eight before hosting the New England Patriots (6-0) on Sunday, November 3.