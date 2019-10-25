Redskins 9-19 Vikings: Minnesota beat Washington to start Week Eight

5:10 Highlights from Week Eight of the NFL season as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Washington Redskins on Thursday Night Football Highlights from Week Eight of the NFL season as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Washington Redskins on Thursday Night Football

Minnesota turned back to their rushing game to chalk up a 19-9 Thursday Night Football win over the Washington Redskins whose struggles continued.

The league's rushing leader Dalvin Cook scored the games only touchdown and paired with rookie Alexander Mattison helped the Vikings trample all over the Redskins and ease to victory in a game where they didn't have to punt.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, taking on his former team for the first time since leaving in free agency at the end of the 2018 season, continued his resurgence, completing 23 of his 26 passes for 285 yards, with Stefon Diggs adding 143 yards to his recent uptick.

The only concern for the Vikings was their failure to turn four trips to the red zone into touchdowns having racked up 10 over their previous three wins.

2:47 Watch the best plays from NFL yards-from-scrimmage leader Dalvin Cook's huge Thursday night Watch the best plays from NFL yards-from-scrimmage leader Dalvin Cook's huge Thursday night

Dan Bailey added four field goals for the Vikings (6-2), who stay on the coat-tails of NFC North leaders Green Bay (6-1) thanks to a win that maintains their 100 per cent record at US Bank Stadium this season.

For Washington (1-7), it's a seventh defeat of the campaign, while a concussion for starting QB Case Keenum ensured there was another outing for first-rounder draft pick Dwayne Haskins, who was unable to rouse the team from their offensive struggle.

1:50 Adrian Peterson moved up to sixth in the all-time rushing yards list, and the Minnesota crowd showed their appreciation for the former Viking Adrian Peterson moved up to sixth in the all-time rushing yards list, and the Minnesota crowd showed their appreciation for the former Viking

The other stand-out note from the game was one-time Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, who took his 14 carries 76 yards to move into sixth overall on the NFL's all-time career rushing list.

However, it was a new hero in purple who proved decisive as Cook had 171 total yards to extend his position at the top of the league's yards from scrimmage standings, and with it claim his 10th touchdown of the season.

Backed up by Mattison (61 yards from 13 carries), Cook rushed 23 times for 98 yards and his-second quarter TD while adding five catches for 73 yards to continue his own campaign for Offensive Player of the Year.

What's Next

Minnesota - The Vikings aim to take their winning run on the road as they face two big-hitters over the next couple of weeks. Having begun with two successive defeats away from their home field, they've won their last two away games against the Giants and the Lions.

Next week it's the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium before a trip to face the Dallas Cowboys (4-3) in Week 10.

Washington - The Redskins are on the road again in Week Nine when they travel to face a Buffalo Bills (5-1) team that have lost just one game so far this season and then head into their bye week in Week 10.

