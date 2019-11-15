Myles Garrett says helmet hit on Mason Rudolph in Browns' win over Steelers was 'mistake'

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett admits he made a mistake by hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his helmet on Thursday night.

Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet before striking him with it in the final seconds of the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers at the FirstEnergy Stadium, sparking a brawl between the two teams.

Along with Garrett, Steelers offensive linemen David DeCastro and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected from the game for their part in the fight.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Garrett's actions were "inexcusable" and, speaking after the game, the 2018 NFL Pro Bowler was in agreement.

"I made a mistake, I lost my cool and I regret it," Garrett told reporters. "It's gonna come back to hurt our team.

"The guys who jumped in to the scrum... I appreciate my team having my back but it should never get to that, it's on me."

When asked if the incident overshadowed Cleveland's win, Garrett said: "A win is a win. I don't think it's overshadowed by what happens in eight seconds."

Pittsburgh's Rudolph was less than impressed by Garrett's behaviour after the defeat.

"Not in my years. I thought it was cowardly and pretty bush league," Rudolph said. "I'm fine and good to go."

Pressed on whether Garrett should be banned, Rudolph replied: "I don't know what the rules are. I know it's bush league and he is a total coward... It's OK, I'll take it. I'm not going to back down from no bully. We will see what happens."