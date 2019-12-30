NFL Black Monday: Which head coaches could face the axe after Week 17?

Jason Garrett is under pressure after a disappointing season for the Dallas Cowboys

Black Monday has arrived in the NFL, so which head coaches could be preparing to pack their bags after Week 17?

The first day after the final Sunday of the NFL's regular season is notoriously named 'Black Monday' in light of multiple coaches and general matches being removed or stepping down from their posts across the league.

This year is expected to be no different as several figures enter Week 17 knowing it is likely to be their last in the job, with two having already departed earlier in the year in former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden.

And on late Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns let go of Freddie Kitchens.

So, who are the leading candidates to face the axe in 2019?

Pat Shurmur - New York Giants (4-12)

Pat Shurmur finished his first year in charge of the New York Giants with just four wins after Sunday's defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles

It took an Eli Manning-led victory over the Miami Dolphins and a five-touchdown performance from rookie Daniel Jones in the Week 16 win over the Redskins to momentarily lift the mood within the New York Giants facility. It had all been rather miserable until then.

First-year head coach Pat Shurmur has struggled to inspire with his play-calling on the offensive side of the ball, with matters not helped by injury absences for the primary weapons in Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram. His efforts haven't been aided by a poor year for defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who has influenced little improvement from the Giants' pass rush and endured a tough time integrating a youthful secondary into his scheme.

Doug Marrone - Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Doug Marrone took over the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017

A divided culture has marred Doug Marrone's time in Jacksonville, with the presence of recently-fired Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations having seemingly made for a conflict of interests within the organisation. Marrone has had to deal with off-field issues surrounding personnel as well as seeing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo step away from the running game that had led the Jaguars to the playoffs two years ago.

It was reported during the week that Marrone had been informed he would be fired after Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, although those suggestions were quickly shut down by the Jaguars. Whether he is still standing after Monday remains to be seen.

Jason Garrett - Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

Garrett is in his ninth season as permanent head coach in Dallas

A wretched end to the season for Garrett and the Cowboys was capped on Sunday as they saw the Eagles beat the Giants to win the NFC East title and claim a playoff spot at their expense.

In truth, the Cowboys should have wrapped up the division title weeks ago, only to see a three-game losing streak ultimately derail their post-season hopes. With the fear of so much talent going to waste, Cowboys fans may feel it is time for a change.

Anybody else?

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn

Anthony Lynn is another head coach who may be feeling the heat after the Los Angeles Chargers finished the season 5-11 following Sunday's 31-21 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. It would be easy to sympathise with Lynn were he to be fired, with ageing quarterback Philip Rivers having struggled and the Chargers having lost a lot of tight games.

Zac Taylor has been met by a torrid debut year as Cincinnati Bengals (2-14) head coach, but it appears he will return in 2020 and likely be accompanied by a new franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow.

The Atlanta Falcons confirmed this week that Dan Quinn would return as head coach in 2020 after helping his side recover from 1-7 to 7-9 thanks to a four-game winning streak that includes a 29-22 victory over the NFC's No 1 seed the San Francisco 49ers.