Houston Texans: J.J. Watt heaps praise on Deshaun Watson after heroics against Buffalo Bills

Deshaun Watson had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown on the night

"Nobody makes that play," uttered J.J. Watt after witnessing Deshaun Watson miraculously evade pressure from two defenders to set the Houston Texans on their way towards a stunning comeback win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans quarterback looked certain to be sacked for an eighth time on the night in overtime, but somehow managed to stay on his feet and roll right to find running back Taiwan Jones, who darted inside for a 34-yard gain.

Ka'imi Fairbairn then stepped up to kick the game-winning field goal and end what had been a fittingly dramatic start to Wild Card weekend.

Watt told reporters: "He's unbelievable, you're never out of the game when you have Deshaun Watson as your quarterback. The guy is incredible. We knew all we needed was a spark.

"We were down 16-0 and we didn't believe we were out of the game, all we needed was a spark and you add Deshaun Watson to a spark and you're going to have one hell of a fire.

"The play he made at the end of the game, nobody makes that play. The guy is unbelievable.

"I'm very lucky and thankful to have him as my quarterback."

Watson had been instrumental in overturning a 16-point deficit, beginning the comeback himself with a bullish 20-yard run into the endzone late in the third quarter followed by a successful run for the two-point conversion.

He later connected with DeAndre Hopkins, who surged down the left sideline for a 41-yard pickup, before picking out Carlos Hyde for a go-ahead touchdown that was capped by another two-point conversion to make it 19-16.

The Texans play-caller finished the game 20 of 25 passing for 247 yards and one touchdown, as well as 55 rushing yards and another score off his 14 carries on a night when he was sacked seven times.

Watt was placed on injured reserve after injuring himself while making a tackle against the Oakland Raiders on October 27

Watt was making his first appearance since being activated off injured reserve, with his swift return having drawn pre-game doubts over his production.

He added: "It's incredible to be back out there with the guys, that's why you do it, that's why you take the risk, that's why you do the rehab, it's why you do all of it. For those moments.

"There are a lot of people questioning it or calling me crazy and telling me I shouldn't be doing what I'm doing but nobody knows what those feelings feel like.

"Nobody knows what it's like to be part of a group of guys like we have in that locker room. I did it for those moments. It was a hell of a feeling."

The defensive end, who chipped in with a sack, admitted after the game there was one moment where he feared he might aggravate the pectoral injury.

"I'm pretty shocked, I'm not going to lie," he said. "It feels pretty good.

"There was one play where he (Josh Allen) was rolling out and I dove for him, before I dove I thought 'here it is, it's either going to hold or it's going to go'.

"I dove and landed right on it, popped up, checked it out, I looked over to the doctor who was standing 10ft away and was like 'it's alright'.

"We threw the plan out the window in the fourth quarter and overtime because it's all hands on deck and do what you can, but I'm very pleased with the way it held up."

The Texans will now face the Kansas City Chiefs in next week's Divisional round matchup.