Antonio Brown no longer under house arrest after assault charges

Antonio Brown no longer has to wear a GPS ankle monitor after being freed from house arrest Tuesday by a Florida judge.

The free agent wide receiver is allowed to travel freely within the US while awaiting trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck earlier this month.

The 31-year-old, who posted a video to Instagram of his ankle monitor, said: "I'm about to get this taken off. I'm free to go."

Brown then celebrated his freedom by posing shirtless in a car park for photos with anyone who passed by.

"I put myself in a bad predicament," Brown said. "I'm out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don't make excuses and we're going to make the best of it."

3:18 We explain the events leading up to Antonio Brown being released by the New England Patriots. We explain the events leading up to Antonio Brown being released by the New England Patriots.

Brown expressed sadness for the kids who idolise him.

He added: "I'm going to make them proud, man, I'm planning to come back to the NFL."

Brown is still required to check in daily with court personnel. He had to surrender his passport and remains free on $110,000 (£83,000) bail.

He is facing charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown turned himself in last Thursday, one day after police in Hollywood issued an arrest warrant for the former All-Pro wide receiver after he and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly attacked a moving company truck driver outside Brown's home.

2:42 NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche says the manner in which Antonio Brown manufactured his release from the Oakland Raiders is unprecedented in the NFL. NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche says the manner in which Antonio Brown manufactured his release from the Oakland Raiders is unprecedented in the NFL.

The judge also ordered Brown to undergo drug and alcohol abuse screening and turn over any guns in his possession.

Brown played in just one game in 2019 after being cut by two teams, most recently the New England Patriots in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

He was a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers and posted seven 1,000-yard seasons between 2011 and 2018.

Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before even playing a regular-season game following several off-the-field incidents.

He has 841 career receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns in 131 games.