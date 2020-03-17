Cam Newton says Carolina 'forcing' him into trade as Panthers sign Teddy Bridgewater

Cam Newton is looking for a new team for the 2020 season

Cam Newton says he has been "forced into" a trade from the Carolina Panthers after the team said they gave him permission to seek one and went on to sign Teddy Bridgewater as their 2020 starter.

The Panthers released a statement on Tuesday with general manager Marty Hurney saying: "Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy.

"We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

However, in an Instagram post, Newton responded, saying: "Stop with the word play! I never asked for it!

Newton was unable to replicate his early-career success after multiple injuries in recent seasons

"There is no dodging this one, I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!

"Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this; you forced me into this!"

Newton, 30, shined early in his career, breaking the all-time rookie records for passing and rushing yards in 2011 after being selected by Carolina with the No 1 overall draft pick.

Teddy Bridgewater will be the new Panthers starter in 2020

He went on to be named a three-time Pro Bowler (2011, 2013 and 2015) and was the NFL MVP in the 2015/16 season as he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl - where they lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos.

However, his last few seasons in Carolina have been derailed by injuries. He has had multiple surgeries on his throwing arm since the 2017 offseason, and last year suffered a Lisfranc fracture that forced him on to injured reserve after just two appearances.

New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had previously expressed support for Newton, and the quarterback himself apparently believed he would be back with the team in 2020, but with one year remaining on his contract (in which he is owed $21m), it appears he will be wearing a new jersey next season.

Just hours after releasing the statement, Carolina agreed a deal with former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, that would pay him around $60m over three years. Although not official, that deal is expected to be agreed by the start of the new league year on Wednesday.