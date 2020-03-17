Cam Newton says Carolina Panthers are 'forcing' him into trade

Cam Newton is looking for a new team for the 2020 season

Cam Newton says he has been "forced into" a trade from the Carolina Panthers after the team said they gave him permission to seek one.

The Panthers released a statement on Tuesday with general manager Marty Hurney saying: "Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy.

"We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

However, in an Instagram post, Newton responded, saying: "Stop with the word play! I never asked for it!

Newton was unable to replicate his early-career success after multiple injuries in recent seasons

"There is no dodging this one, I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!

"Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this; you forced me into this!"

Newton, 30, shined early in his career, breaking the all-time rookie records for passing and rushing yards in 2011 after being selected by Carolina with the No 1 overall draft pick.

Kyle Allen (L) took over with Newton on the sideline in 2019

He went on to be named a three-time Pro Bowler (2011, 2013 and 2015) and was the NFL MVP in the 2015/16 season as he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl - where they lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos.

However, his last few seasons in Carolina have been derailed by injuries. He has had multiple surgeries on his throwing arm since the 2017 offseason, and last year suffered a Lisfranc fracture that forced him on to injured reserve after just two appearances.

New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had previously expressed support for Newton, and the quarterback himself apparently believed he would be back with the team in 2020, but with one year remaining on his contract (in which he is owed $21 million), it appears he will be wearing a new jersey next season.

Meanwhile, Carolina are "showing very strong interest" in Teddy Bridgewater, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. New Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady spent one year with Bridgewater in New Orleans when he was an offensive assistant in 2018.