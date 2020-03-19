Philadelphia Eagles trying to acquire Darius Slay from Detroit Lions

Philadelphia are attempting to acquire cornerback Darius Slay from Detroit, according to a report.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday night that the Eagles were to attempting to acquire the 29-year-old, who is in the final year of his $48.15m contract with Philadelphia.

The Eagles and Slay were in discussions regarding a three-year contract extension, Anderson reported.

The Lions appeared to fill Slay's position on Wednesday when they agreed to a two-year, $21m deal with cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Trufant, who reportedly will get $14m guaranteed, had been cut by the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the day.

After news of the Trufant deal broke, Slay congratulated his fellow cornerback on Twitter, then added, "Hope that speeds up my trade process!!"

They need to hurry it up🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/z9crydi2yG — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

Slay was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, when he led the NFL with eight interceptions and 26 passes defended, and he has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.

A second-round pick of the Lions in 2013 out of Mississippi State, Slay made four starts as a rookie before moving into the starting lineup permanently in 2014. He has missed only six games the past six seasons.

In 14 games last year, Slay had two interceptions, 13 passed defended and 46 tackles. In 103 career games (94 starts), he has 19 interceptions, 104 passes defensed, 347 tackles and one sack.