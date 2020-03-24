Cam Newton: Carolina Panthers releasing quarterback after nine seasons

Cam Newton

Cam Newton is being released by the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Panthers released a statement on the Tuesday prior to the official start of free agency revealing that the team had given Newton permission to seek a trade this offseason.

With no clear suitors having emerged, Newton is now set to officially become a free agent.

In the initial team statement, general manager Marty Hurney said: "One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft.

"Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

Newton himself responded on social media by insisting the decision was against his wishes, writing: "Stop with the word play! I never asked for it!"

"There is no dodging this one," he added. "I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!

"Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this; you forced me into this!"

The Panthers have since agreed a three-year, $63m deal with Teddy Bridgewater, who earned another shot at a permanent starting job last season with an impressive five-game stretch in the absence of Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints.

As for Newton, a Lisfranc fracture saw his 2019 campaign end prematurely as he was placed on injured reserve after just two games, giving Kyle Allen the opportunity to feature 13 times.

Allen finished 303 of 489 passing for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns, but he was traded to the Washington Redskins on Monday after the Panthers agreed a deal with XFL star quarterback P.J. Walker.

The Panthers find themselves in something of a new era following the appointment of former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who expressed his excitement over the prospect of working with Newton earlier this offseason.

In doing so, Rhule also underlined his desire to see Newton stay put, saying: "I want him to be here. I want to coach him."

Newton, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 after throwing for 4,576 passing yards and 21 touchdowns as well as rushing for 706 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those figures amounted to the most combined yards and most combined touchdowns from a rookie in NFL history.

The No. 1 overall pick out of Auburn was the first player ever to put up 50 passing touchdowns and 25 rushing touchdowns across his first three seasons, and has the most rushing touchdowns from a quarterback in NFL history - to name but a few of his multiple league records.

He was named league MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, where his team were eventually beaten by Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

Injuries have proven a familiar hindrance in recent years, but with a near-entire season to recover under his belt one of the league's most talented ever dual-threat quarterbacks is set for his next challenge.