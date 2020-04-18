NFL Free Agency: Tennessee Titans say no imminent deal for Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is still looking for a new team

The Tennessee Titans remain interested in signing Jadeveon Clowney but say no deal is imminent for the free agent defensive lineman.

Clowney was expected to be one of the best-paid free agents when the market opened last month but, more than halfway through April, he remains unsigned.

The 27-year-old spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks but managed only three sacks during the regular season.

He had been with Tennessee's AFC South rivals Houston for his first five seasons in the league, having been selected by the Texans with the first pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

"We'll see," said Titans general manager Jon Robbins on the franchise's official podcast when asked about the chances of signing Clowney.

"Like I said a couple of weeks ago, we've had some discussions there and we've had some dialogue back and forth. You never close the door on anything.

"I don't think there's anything imminent in the works. But we'll continue to try and work though things and see how they go."

Meanwhile, one former Titan could be heading to New York with the Jets having shown some interest in cornerback Logan Ryan according to the New York Daily News.

Ryan is looking for a deal worth $10m per season and could become a target for the Jets when Trumaine Johnson's $11m contract comes off their salary in June.