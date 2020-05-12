Tua Tagovailoa agrees four-year, $30.28m deal with Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa left Alabama as No 1 in school history for completion percentage and career passing touchdowns

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a four-year, $30.28m contract with a team option for a fifth year, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The deal is fully guaranteed and includes a $19.6m signing bonus, reports NFL NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Tagovailoa was selected by the Dolphins with the No 5 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

The former Alabama quarterback has already spent some of the money, posting a video to Twitter showing him gifting a black Cadillac Escalade to his mother Diane. He wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to a more than deserving Mother. I love you mom."

Tagovailoa left the storied Alabama program as No. 1 in school history in completion percentage (69.3 per cent), touchdown passes in a season (43 in 2018) and career passing touchdowns (87). He threw for 7,442 yards in his 32 games with the Crimson Tide.

His 2019 season was cut short in mid-November due to a major hip injury that required surgery, but his recovery has been swift and he is close to full strength.

The Dolphins meanwhile added another former Alabama star, agreeing to terms on a four-year deal with defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, a second-round draft choice, ESPN's Field Yates reported. Six of the Dolphins' 11 draft picks are now under contract.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound Davis had 175 tackles (19.5 for loss) and 11.5 sacks in 48 career games at Alabama.