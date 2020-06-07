Malcolm Jenkins and Giannis Antetokounmpo deliver racial injustice messages at US protests

0:38 American football player Malcolm Jenkins stresses the importance of keeping up the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement American football player Malcolm Jenkins stresses the importance of keeping up the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement

New Orleans Saints safety back Malcolm Jenkins has warned that the global protests over racial injustice and police brutality need to result in real change.

Jenkins spoke in front of a crowd of protesters in Philadelphia, where he spent six seasons with the Eagles, on Saturday and said, "our voices will no longer be ignored".

In 2018, Jenkins peacefully protested at his locker after an Eagles training camp session holding a sign that read 'You aren't listening' after the team had been disinvited to a White House reception with US president Donald Trump celebrating their Super Bowl championship.

"To the powers that be, I hope that we have your attention," Jenkins said at Philadelphia's African-American museum.

"On this very day two years ago, I stood in front of my locker, facing a crowd of reporters. And as I peacefully protested, I held a sign that said 'You aren't listening.'

"And at that time, the country had been wilfully ignoring the cries of black communities as it has done for decades and centuries. We've continued on our path towards normalcy with slow, small steps toward change.

"Well, I think the people have made themselves clear that right now is when we want that change. Our voices will no longer be ignored. So I say it again: I hope that we have your attention."

Malcolm Jenkins signed with the New Orleans Saints in March after the Eagles let him become a free agency after six seasons in Philadelphia

Jenkins earlier this week criticised team-mate Drew Brees' "hurtful" and "insensitive" comments regarding kneeling during the national anthem.

He was among a group of players, including Rodney McLeod, Brandon Brooks and Jake Elliott, at the city's eighth straight day of protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

"I see millions of people on one accord saying enough is enough," Jenkins added.

"I can feel our country's eyes being opened, even if we had to shake her out of her slumber. I hope that my future grandkids won't have to deal with the same fight that my great-grandmothers fought.

"I'm hopeful because of all of you, as we move forward from these moments, we must not make the grave mistake of allowing the world to fall back asleep."

Elsewhere, more than 75 members of the Denver Broncos, including star linebacker Von Miller and head coach Vic Fangio, led thousands through downtown Denver on Saturday during a peaceful protest for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (centre) leads a crowd on a march at a protest on Saturday in Denver, Colorado

The group included more than 50 Broncos players and all 25 coaches on the team's staff, with most wearing masks printed with the words "I can't breathe" and shirts reading "If you ain't with us, you against us."

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was among a group of Bucks players, including his brother Thanasis, as well as Brook Lopez and Sterling Brown, as he marched on Saturday in Milwaukee at a protest.

All wore shirts reading "I can't breathe," a reference to the words of George Floyd before he died.

"We want change," Antetokounmpo said in address to other protesters. "We want justice. That's why we're out here. That's what we're going to do today.

"That's why I'm going to march with you guys.

"I want my kid to grow up and not to be scared to walk down the street. I don't want my kid to have hate in his heart. It doesn't matter. It doesn't matter the colour. We're not black, white, yellow. It doesn't matter. We're all human beings."