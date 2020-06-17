New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas arrested following a hit-and-run

Aldrick Rosas earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2018

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested on Monday morning in Northern California following a hit-and-run incident.

The department of the Butte County Sheriff in Chico, California, confirmed the incident to multiple outlets on Tuesday.

Police believe Rosas was driving about 100 miles per hour around 8am on Monday when he ran a red light and hit a pickup truck in an intersection.

He was charged with hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

The Giants issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon that read: "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time."

Rosas was driving a black Chevrolet SUV that became disabled shortly after the crash and was later found by officers with his hands, legs and bare feet covered in blood, according to officials.

Alcohol impairment is, meanwhile, believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the collision report.

Rosas is the second Giants player to be arrested this offseason after second-year cornerback Deandre Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred May 13 in Miramar, Florida.

The 25-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Giants, appearing in all 48 games. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 after kicking 32 of his 33 field-goal attempts.