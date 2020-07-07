Philadelphia Eagles condemn DeSean Jackson’s 'absolutely appalling' anti-Semitic messages

The Philadelphia Eagles have promised to take 'appropriate action' against DeSean Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles have promised to take "appropriate action" after wide receiver DeSean Jackson shared "absolutely appalling" anti-Semitic messages on social media.

Jackson published a string of derogatory social media posts over the Fourth of July weekend, one of which had an image of a page out of a book that included anti-Semitic quotes that were falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Jackson followed up with another post, saying, "Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way I have no hatred in my heart towards no-one!! Equality Equality."

He then shared the same page with part of the excerpt scribbled out and this passage highlighted: "(They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

Jackson also shared two posts with images and praise of Louis Farrakhan, the controversial religious figure and leader of the Nation of Islam, who once described Hitler as a great man.

The Eagles released a statement on Tuesday expressing their anger and disappointment.

"We have spoken to DeSean Jackson about his social media posts," the Eagles said in a statement.

"Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.

"We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologising, but also using his platform to take action and promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.

"We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow."

The NFL also released a statement: "DeSean's comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL's values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean."

Jackson later posted an apology on Instagram: "I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn't realize what this passage was saying.

"Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered.

"We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused."

Jackson has two years remaining on his contract with the Eagles. The 33-year-old has a $6.2m base salary for this season and $8.2m next season.