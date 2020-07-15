Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills arrested at Breonna Taylor killing protest in Kentucky

Kenny Stills was arrested by police in Louisville, Kentucky

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was one of 87 people arrested on Tuesday outside the home of the Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, after protesting against the death of Breonna Taylor.

According to reports, a group of over 100 marched from a High School in Louisville to the home of Cameron, demanding the arrest of three Louisville Metro police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police officers in March.

Stills, along with the other 86 protestors, was charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process along with misdemeanour disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Kenny Stills has been a supporter of Colin Kaepernick's protest against police brutality and has knelt for the National Anthem prior to NFL games.

The 28-year-old was traded by Miami Dolphins in August 2019, having begun his NFL career with New Orleans Saints.