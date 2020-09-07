0:30 Non-stop coverage, new shows, live games and documentaries all on a new dedicated 24/7 channel - Sky Sports NFL is here Non-stop coverage, new shows, live games and documentaries all on a new dedicated 24/7 channel - Sky Sports NFL is here

The 2020 NFL season starts this week on the brand new Sky Sports NFL channel and if you're looking for a team, then let us help you out.

The NFL team selector is here for you as the league prepares for 18 weeks of action and, with an extra spot in the Play-Offs up for grabs, 14 of the 32 teams will head to the post season.

If you've always fancied watching, there's never been a better time, with NFL available 24/7 on Sky Sports with a host of new programming and a minimum of five live games every week.

But who should you support? Now you may already have a team - but if not, NFL UK have come up with a few simple questions that should make things easier for you.

Answer each of the questions and settle in for the new season, which gets underway on Thursday night.

Which NFL team should I support?

How to follow the NFL on Sky Sports

Sky and the NFL have agreed a new five-year partnership to broadcast the NFL, the first time the league has joined with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.

The agreement marks the 25th anniversary of live NFL coverage on Sky Sports with 'Sky Sports NFL' launched on Thursday, September 3 ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off on Thursday, September 10.

2:11 Our new dedicated NFL channel kicked off with a special message from GMFB Our new dedicated NFL channel kicked off with a special message from GMFB

The brand new in-season channel will be the round-the-clock home of the NFL on television in the UK and Republic of Ireland from the regular season through to the playoffs, with Super Bowl LV live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, February 7.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated home of the NFL and will feature a minimum of five live games each week, including first-pick exclusive games in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday alongside NFL Redzone and every Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football.

As part of the new partnership flagship programming from NFL Network, including the popular Good Morning Football and Total Access shows will feature on Sky Sports NFL as well as award-winning documentaries and other content from NFL Films and NBC Sports.

Also this season we will be launching a brand new weekly show 'Overtime' which will review the action, they'll be original Sky Sports programming and Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold are back with 'Inside the Huddle'.