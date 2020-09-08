DeAndre Hopkins becomes NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback

DeAndre Hopkins was traded to Arizona in the offseason and is now set to sign a record-breaking contracts

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, signing a two-year contract extension worth a reported $54.5 million.

Hopkins, who negotiated the deal himself, is said to receive $42.75 million guaranteed and an average of $27.25 million per season in 2023 and 2024.

Prior to this deal, Hopkins had three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million extension signed in August 2017 with the Houston Texans. He was set to make $12.5 million, $13.5 million and $13.9 million over the next three seasons, per Spotrac.

The Texans traded Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to Arizona in April in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round selection and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins, 28, is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowl selection earned All-Pro honors for the third consecutive season and caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in 2019.

It was the third time he topped 100 catches and the fifth time he exceeded 1,000 yards in seven seasons since the Texans made him a first-round pick (27th overall) in 2013.

Hunt signs two-year extensions with Browns

Ohio native Kareem Hunt has signed a two-year extension to stay in Cleveland

In other news, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million extension that includes $8.5 million guaranteed.

Hunt had 43 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns and 37 receptions for 285 yards and a score in eight contests in 2019. He missed the first eight games of last season after serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

