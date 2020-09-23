Devonta Freeman to sign with New York Giants on one-year, $3m deal

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is signing with the New York Giants

The New York Giants are set to sign free agent running back Devonta Freeman on a one-year, $3 million deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection during six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Freeman has been brought in after Giants star running back Saquon Barkley sustaining a torn right ACL early in their 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

0:37 New York's Saquon Barkley went off injured in the first quarter as the Giants took on the Chicago Bears New York's Saquon Barkley went off injured in the first quarter as the Giants took on the Chicago Bears

Atlanta released Freeman in March, just two years into a five-year extension. The 28-year-old's 2019 rushing totals fell below four yards per carry and he scored just two touchdowns in his final season with the Falcons.

Freeman rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns, and caught 257 passes for 2,015 yards and 11 scores, in 77 career games with the Falcons. He registered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2015 and 2016.

3:41 A look back at the action and talking points from Week Two of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week Two of the NFL season

Freeman now joins a backfield that is currently headed by Dion Lewis, who carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards and a touchdown, added four catches for 36 yards against the Bears.

The 0-2 Giants host the similarly injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers (1-1) next in New York on Sunday.

1:30 NFL pundit Dan Hanzus has described the injuries suffered by the San Francisco 49ers in their win against the New York Jets as 'devastating' NFL pundit Dan Hanzus has described the injuries suffered by the San Francisco 49ers in their win against the New York Jets as 'devastating'

Free agent defensive end Ezekiel Ansah has agreed a one-year deal with the 49ers, who will be without Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season.

Bosa, who was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and Thomas both suffered torn ACLs in their left knees during the 49ers' win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

The 49ers are also likely to be without starting running back Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman for Sunday's game against the Giants due to an MCL sprain.

Defensive end Dee Ford could remain on the sideline due to a neck/back issue, but star tight end George Kittle could return for the clash, as could quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was another to limp out of the Week Two game with the Jets.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is joining the Denver Broncos

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles is set to join the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal to serve as a backup to Jeff Driskel at quarterback.

Driskel entered Denver's Week Two loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers following a shoulder injury to starter Drew Lock. Lock has a rotator cuff injury that could keep him for up to five weeks, coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

Bortles was the third overall pick in the 2014 draft and spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 28-year-old was the backup to Jared Goff with the Rams last year, attempting only two passes.

