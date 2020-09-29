Tennessee Titans: Eight positive coronavirus tests as NFL team suspends in-person activities

NFL Network reported three players and five personnel or staff members in the Titans' organisation tested positive

The Tennessee Titans had eight positive coronavirus tests and are suspending in-person club activities, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Vikings, who hosted the Titans on Sunday, are also suspending team activities per NFL protocol during the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL Network reported three players and five personnel or staff members in the Titans' organisation tested positive. None were identified in the report.

The outbreak marks the first for the NFL involving players since the start of the 2020 regular season.

Tuesday is a scheduled off day for players other than those requiring medical treatment, with neither team confirming the news immediately.

Minnesota are scheduled to visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, while Tennessee are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville.

