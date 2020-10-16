Indianapolis Colts reopen facility after Covid-19 tests returned as false positive

The Colts have reopened their team facility after briefly shutting on Friday morning after initial Covid testing

The Indianapolis Colts have reopened their practice facility on Friday after four positive Covid-19 test samples were re-tested and came back negative.

The Colts had closed their facility on Friday morning amid reports of 'several' positive coronavirus results, but a statement released by the team in the afternoon confirmed the four 'cases' were false positives.

Update on this morning’s COVID-19 testing: pic.twitter.com/3h5MYklnZ9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 16, 2020

The Colts are scheduled to have a home game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That is expected to go ahead as planned.

Last Friday, the New York Jets closed their facility only to find out they experienced a false positive test. On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons too closed theirs as a precautionary measure after reporting a second positive test in as many days.

On Friday, the Falcons reported no new positive results in their latest round of daily testing and so have reopened their facility.