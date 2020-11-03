Andy Dalton: Dallas Cowboys quarterback placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is going from one protocol to another

The Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Andy Dalton this weekend as he is placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to reports.

Dalton, who missed last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a concussion during the Cowboys' October 25 loss against the Washington Football Team, is going from one protocol to another.

The quarterback will be placed on reserve/COVID-19 this week, sidelining him for a second consecutive game, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys are seriously contemplating turning to Cooper Rush, who is currently on the practice squad after rejoining the club following Dalton's injury. He will compete with Garrett Gilbert during practice for the start on Sunday.

Ben DiNucci, who finished 21-for-40 for 180 yards in the 23-9 loss to the Eagles - and was sacked four times - is not expected to start a second successive game.

Dalton, 33, was expected to return against the Steelers, having reportedly cleared the concussion protocol. But the Dallas Morning News reports Dalton was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Dalton came in for the injured Dak Prescott in the Cowboys' October 11 game against the New York Giants after Prescott went down with a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury. Dalton has played one full game in Prescott's absence, a 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on October 19.

Dalton is 52-for-85 passing for 452 yards with a touchdown against three interceptions this season. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in his nine years as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.