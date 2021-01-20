Dan Campbell: Detroit Lions hire New Orleans assistant as head coach

Dan Campbell has been with the New Orleans Saints for the last five NFL seasons

New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell is to become the new head coach of the Detroit Lions.

The Lions announced the deal on Wednesday and the 44-year-old Campbell joins Detroit one day after new general manager Brad Holmes was introduced.

The new regime takes over for Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, the former coach and general manager who were fired in November.

Under their supervision, the Lions finished last in the NFC North for three consecutive seasons.

New man Campbell was an NFL tight end and played 10 seasons, including three for the Lions.

He coached for the Miami Dolphins and spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach under Sean Payton with the Saints, who have been regular play-off participants.

Having served as interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2015, Campbell will become a non-interim head coach for the first time.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said: "With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigours of professional football and what it takes to be successful.

"He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organisation, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves."

And Lions president Rod Wood said: "Dan's passion for this opportunity was evident throughout our interview process.

"When we began the search for a head coach, it was imperative that we find the right leader, who values our commitment to building a winning culture based on organisational alignment and collaboration.

"The leadership Dan has exemplified throughout his football career has prepared him for this next step, and we are excited to support him as our new head coach."

