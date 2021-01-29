Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes express disappointment as Eric Bieniemy is again overlooked for head coach job

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talk on the field before the Chiefs' matchup with the Miami Dolphins in December (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Andy Reid admits he is 'glad but not so glad' to have Eric Bieniemy beside him after the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator was once again overlooked for one of the NFL's head-coaching vacancies.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who officially requested a trade on Thursday, had reportedly been pushing for Houston to hire Bieniemy. That job has instead been filled by Baltimore Ravens assistant David Culley.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have also expressed their shock after seeing Bieniemy snubbed for another year, with the 51-year-old having been a key figure behind Kansas City's ascent as one of the league's most potent offenses.

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger, speaking on the latest Inside The Huddle - which you can listen to as a podcast in the player below - reckons Bieniemy "has got to feel beyond frustrated" at his lack of opportunity.

"Put Eric Bieniemy's resume up there against the other seven that got hired, he has got to feel beyond frustrated at this point," said Baldinger.

"And they made exceptions, where he could do interviews. Every other coach, in past years where the team was still in the playoff hunt, wasn't allowed. They made exceptions, specifically really for Eric to interview.

"To strike out in seven situations, seven opportunities this year, with what he has done in Kansas City; they might be the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003-04 to win back-to-back Super Bowls, and he has been a big part of it.

"And to have the MVP of maybe another Super Bowl, and a previous MVP of the league, to endorse him, I don't know what else you can put on a resume to say 'give me an opportunity'."

Bieniemy is in his eighth season alongside Chiefs head coach Reid and is heading to his second consecutive Super Bowl with the team after seeing his Chiefs offense rank No 1 overall in the regular season.

The former NFL running back began coaching in 2001, serving primarily as a running backs coach for Colorado, UCLA and the Minnesota Vikings over the first 10 years before returning to Colorado as offensive coordinator in 2011. He was eventually appointed as Chiefs running backs coach in 2013 and later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018.

"You guys know what I think of him, I think he's great," said Reid. "I think he would be great for any number of teams that opened up and help them win football games and also develop men into men. I just think he's a great person."

Bieniemy's step up to offensive coordinator coincided with Mahomes' first season as starter under center, with the 2017 first-round pick having spent his rookie year learning behind Alex Smith.

He has since had an instrumental hand in shaping the Chiefs offense into one of the most dynamic and innovative in the league.

"It amazes me, honestly," Mahomes said of Bieniemy not being hired on the Dan Patrick Show. "The first year, you kind of were like, 'All right, it's just his first cycle through.' Then last year, the interviews, you're like, 'For sure he's gonna get a job.' Then this year."

"If you look at his track record and the way he's able to coach us, the way he's able to lead men - people say that, but to be able to lead a locker room of people from every different background, every different race and everything like that, and be able to be the lead of the locker room is a special talent. It's a talent, and he's able to do that."

"The way he's able to go about calling plays throughout the game - I understand we have coach Reid, and coach Reid calls plays, but there's a ton of input from coach Bieniemy and he calls a ton of plays in our game plan."

"It just gets overlooked. I mean, who knows what it is? It's a loss for everybody else in the NFL and a gain for us. Hopefully, he gets his chance, because he'll succeed wherever he is. But if he doesn't, we're glad enough to have him back again."

The Chiefs cruised to the AFC West title with a 14-2 record in 2020 having led the NFL with 5,005 yards passing and finished sixth with an average of 29.6 points per game.

Much like his head coach and quarterback, wide receiver Hill was left equally bemused.

"I'm not a GM or anything, but I will say coach Bieniemy has helped me out a lot (as) a man, player, just everything I've become for the Chiefs' organisation. It's very shocking that he didn't get a job," Hill said.

"I know deep down inside he's going to look at himself in the mirror and say, 'What do I have to do better next year or whenever the case may be?' He's that kind of dude. He wants to get better and he wants to become a head coach. His time will come."

