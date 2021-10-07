NFL Predictions Week Five: Jeff Reinebold regains some ground on Neil Reynolds but can he keep the comeback going?

After a low-scoring affair in Week Four, Jeff (9) edged out Neil (8) to eat into his lead and reduce the gap to three points, at 42-39, heading into Week Five.

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Total Points 42 39

Week Five Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Rams @ Seahawks Rams Rams Jets @ Falcons Falcons Jets Packers @ Bengals Packers Packers Giants @ Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bills @ Chiefs Bills Bills Colts @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Lions @ Vikings, Sun, 6pm Vikings Vikings Saints @ Washington Saints Washington Patriots @ Texans Patriots Patriots Dolphins @ Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Broncos @ Steelers Steelers Steelers Eagles @ Panthers Panthers Panthers Titans @ Jaguars Titans Titans Bears @ Raiders, Sun, 9.05pm Raiders Raiders Browns @ Chargers Chargers Chargers 49ers @ Cardinals, Sun, 9.25pm Cardinals Cardinals Bold indicates live on Sky

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.20am

NEIL PICKS: Rams

"I'm going to back the Rams to bounce back from their loss last week to the Cardinals. Seattle won against San Francisco but they got dominated for the majority of that game."

JEFF PICKS: Rams

"I'm taking the Rams to bounce back too. The Seattle defense still scares me."

New York Jets @ Atlanta Falcons

@ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 2.30pm

NEIL PICKS: Falcons

"These two teams have only one win each, but I think we're set for a sneaky good game in London on Sunday!

"The Jets were very competitive last week, and notched their first win, and Atlanta looked good for long spells of their game against Washington but just couldn't see it through.

"It's a tough one to call, because I do think the Jets are playing really hard for their new coach Robert Saleh, but I'm going for the Falcons."

JEFF PICKS: Jets

"I think this is going to be a great game! It's going to be fun to watch the rookie quarterback Zach Wilson slinging it around for the Jets. And, this may shock and amaze you, but I'm going to take them to win."

Green Bay Packers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have started the season a surprise 3-1 and now host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday

NEIL PICKS: Packers

"This is a tough one. Two 3-1 teams, who would have thought that? The Joe Burrow factor is real in Cincinnati, but Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers and it's still a very good roster in Green Bay - so I'm going with the Packers."

JEFF PICKS: Packers

"The Bengals are shocking a bunch of people, and obviously they are much better - Burrow is having a really nice year and Ja'Marr Chase has been a really nice addition to that team - but I still think Green Bay come out of this one with the win."

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants have improved in recent weeks but can they beat the Dallas Cowboys on the road?

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"There is some hope there for the Giants: Daniel Jones went over 400 yards in their win over the Saints last week, Saquon Barkley had two touchdowns. But I'm picking Dallas to win this one. They're one of the best teams in the NFL right now."

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"I really like what is happening in New York. The Giants have got a little bit of that toughness that Joe Judge said he was going to bring in his initial press conference, but Dallas are just too talented.

"Everyone has always talked about how nice the Cowboys are on paper and how bad they are on the grass, well this team is starting to get their act together on the grass, especially on defense."

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"This could be a classic! The Bills have got it rolling with their last three wins, putting up 35 points against Miami, 43 against Washington and then 40 again versus Houston on Sunday. But Kansas City flexed their muscles too with five touchdowns for Patrick Mahomes against the Eagles.

"I'm picking Buffalo, though, to win at Arrowhead. I think they're for real; they're my Super Bowl pick, so I'm backing them here."

JEFF PICKS: Bills

"How about this game! If you like your quarterback matchups, we've got two of the best in the league in this one.

"But look at the teams in totality: the Chiefs still aren't playing clean football, while Buffalo's defense is playing really well, so I'm taking the Bills too."

Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Lamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to three-straight wins after defeat in their opening game

NEIL PICKS: Ravens

"It hasn't always been pretty from Baltimore, but they've got themselves to 3-1. And I'm picking them to win this one on Monday night."

JEFF PICKS: Ravens

"I think the Ravens too. Because their defense has been playing better, and that was the concern I had with Baltimore early in the season.

