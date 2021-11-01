Derrick Henry: Tennessee Titans running back to undergo foot surgery

Titans running back Derrick Henry faces a spell on the sidelines (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will undergo surgery Tuesday on the foot injury he sustained during Sunday's 34-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Henry was due to undergo an MRI in order to determine the extent of the injury, which was feared to have been a season-ending broken bone.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel did not give a timeline for Henry's potential return.

"I know that Derrick is going to work extremely hard to get back and help this football team," Vrabel said. "Whenever that is, that's when it will be. I know that he'll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that it's important to him. I know that'll be important to our team.

"We'll have to move on without him in the short term and not look back."

In response to Henry's injury, the Titans have signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad with a view to elevating the future Hall of Famer to their active roster.

Henry was seen limping on the sideline without his cleat early on against the Colts and also received medical attention, but returned to the game before finishing with 28 carries for 68 yards.

The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year has led the NFL in rushing yards over each of the past two seasons, becoming just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season last year, and is currently the runaway leader on the ground with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns after eight games, with the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor his closest rival on 649 yards.

Henry's importance to the Titans offense rivals that of the league's best quarterbacks to their respective teams, such has become of his role under Mike Vrabel.

Of Tennessee's 230 rushing attempts so far this season, Henry has accounted for 219. Jeremy McNichols sits behind him with 23 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns, although the 2017 fifth-round pick has primarily been utilised as a pass-catching back with 21 catches for 203 yards and a score.

