Dalvin Cook: Minnesota Vikings running back 'day to day' with shoulder injury

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered an injury setback

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed on Monday that running back Dalvin Cook did not suffer a torn labrum after exiting Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers with a shoulder injury.

Cook was in visible pain and required on-field treatment before being carted off having endured a hard hit from defensive tackle Kevin Givens. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported after the game that he had sustained a dislocation.

MRI results on Monday appeared to ease fears of a long-term absence, although he evidently remains a doubt for Minnesota's Week 13 road clash with the winless Detroit Lions.

"It's day to day. That's what they're telling me," Zimmer said.

The 49ers had recovered the fumble Cook lost on the play in question, turning it into a Robbie Gould field goal to extend their lead to eight points.

Cook finished the game with 10 carries for 39 yards, lifting his tally on the year to 773 yards and four touchdowns from 171 touches on the ground. He was forced to sit out two games earlier this year due to an ankle sprain.

The Vikings are currently ranked 15th in the NFL in rushing offense having been fifth and sixth over the past two seasons.

"We haven't been able to get to some of the backside runs quite well enough, or get them reached to the perimeter, so we've just got to keep working to try to look at some of those," Zimmer said.

The reins would turn to Alexander Mattison in the backfield in the event of Cook's absence, the 2019 third-round pick having finished Sunday's game with seven carries for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was meanwhile played on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and requires two negative tests in order to face Detroit.