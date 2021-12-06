Patriots quarterback Mac Jones giving off 'Tom Brady early 2000s' vibes, says Dante Hall

Is Mac Jones on course for a division title in his rookie year?

There isn't a rookie quarterback having as much fun or as much success as Mac Jones right now as he leads the New England Patriots into a crucial all-AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills tonight.

Jones has gone 118 of 170 passing for 1,378 yards and nine touchdowns to just two interceptions across a six-game win streak that leaves the Patriots owning the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into Orchard Park. That includes a season-best 310 yards for two scores in last weekend's 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Supported by a consistent and sophisticated ground game, the first-year signal-caller has grown in confidence and command to help accelerate a post-Tom Brady rebuild looking far healthier than might have been the case with other franchises.

For Dante Hall, it all feels very familiar.

"My thoughts on it is Tom Brady 2001/2002 déjà vu, part two all over again," the former NFL wide receiver and return specialist said on Sky Sports' Overtime. "He is Tom Brady in the early 2000s, good defense, keep the offense pedestrian, don't throw too many deep balls, don't make it too confusing for him. This is Tom Brady all over again.

"I really like Mac Jones, he's definitely developing as the season is progressing and you can see Josh McDaniels is opening up that playbook. He comes from the University of Alabama which, in my opinion, is a Division I professional football team. I really like Mac Jones."

Balance has been an unsurprising theme to the Patriots on offense, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson spearheading an expertly-coordinated running game and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry beginning to find their place in a passing attack that has been spreading the ball between the likes of Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor.

Early season queries over Jones' arm strength have since been closeted, the Crimson Tide product delivering the clinical accuracy at the forefront of requirements when it comes to rookie quarterbacks.

"I think New England with Josh McDaniels, after watching them closely last week, are doing a great job of mixing it up," added Hall. "Mac Jones has his footing on offense so now you can open up that playbook a lot more. I think the Patriots may blow the Bills out in this one, they may win by 10 points or more."

Bill Belichick's typically-shrewd and playmaker-heavy defense has meanwhile proven a snowballing issue for quarterbacks and offensive schemes that are greeted by the Patriots.

The Week 12 win over Tennessee saw them limit an opponent to 13 points or fewer for the fifth time in their six-game win streak, while New England have allowed a fourth-best 316.7 yards per game and a league-best 15.8 points per game so far this season.

Free agency signing Matthew Judon is already sitting on a career-best 11.5 sacks, undrafted cornerback revelation J.C. Jackson has seven interceptions alongside 16 pass defenses, Kyle Van Noy is playing some of his best football in his second spell with the team and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore looks primed to become a stalwart on the interior.

"I think the Patriots win with their defense, I think Josh Allen is not quite there yet and I think Bill Belichick and that defense will confuse him, they get turnovers," said Hall.

"Stefon Diggs is definitely going to be a nice weapon for Josh to have going into New England but I like the Patriots in this one."

Buffalo enter the matchup ranked first in total defense allowing 275.2 yards per game, as well as second in scoring (16.5 points per game). They suffered a setback during the week though as star cornerback Tre'Davious White was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL against the New Orleans Saints.

They meanwhile sit fourth in total offense and second in scoring offense, although questions continue be asked of a run game that has faltered at times but underlined its value by helping pave the way for Allen's four-touchdown game against the Saints on Thanksgiving.

"That's not really how they're built (to focus on the run), I'm really big on how teams are built," continued Hall. "The Bills are built to beat the Chiefs, more finesse, defend the pass, not run the ball and stop the run.

"It's going to be interesting to see. They made all of these offseason moves to compete with the Chiefs but now the Patriots are back at the top and I don't think they're built right to beat the Patriots right now."

Allen and the Bills beat the Cam Newton-led Patriots twice last season on their way towards the franchise's first AFC East crown since 1995. Having opened the year with four wins in their first five games, Sean McDermott's side have since clinched three of their last six amid their Super Bowl hunt.

Their long wait to get their hands on the Lombardi Trophy will go on if Belichick and the Patriots have anything to say about it.

Week 13 in the NFL concludes on Monday night when the New England Patriots (8-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (7-4) - watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Tuesday morning.