Ben Roethlisberger: Pittsburgh Steelers QB confirms NFL retirement after 18 seasons

Ben Roethlisberger played his final game against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in January

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has announced his retirement from the NFL after 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The announcement came via a two-minute video posted on Roethlisberger's Twitter account on Thursday, with the 39-year-old saying: "I retire from football a truly grateful man."

The quarterback affectionately known as 'Big Ben' won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and was named to six Pro Bowls over the course of his career.

Roethlisberger finishes with a career win-loss ratio of 178-91 (including the playoffs) and one tie. He never once posted a losing season with the Steelers after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Roethlisberger connected with wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 13-yard touchdown in what is likely to be the quarterback's final game in the NFL. Ben Roethlisberger connected with wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 13-yard touchdown in what is likely to be the quarterback's final game in the NFL.

Big Ben's last NFL game was a heavy 42-21 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of this year's playoffs. Though, a week earlier, he was given a rousing send-off by the Pittsburgh fans after winning his final home game at Heinz Field to book their place in the postseason.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Roethlisberger connected with wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 13-yard touchdown in what is likely to be the quarterback's final game in the NFL. Ben Roethlisberger connected with wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 13-yard touchdown in what is likely to be the quarterback's final game in the NFL.

In Roethlisberger's retirement video, he said: "I don't know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it had been.

"I know with confidence I have given my all to the game. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me... The journey has been exhilarating, defined by relationships and fuelled by a spirit of competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Roethlisberger gave an emotional last interview after his final game at Heinz Field after the Pittsburgh Steelers' victory over the Cleveland Browns. Ben Roethlisberger gave an emotional last interview after his final game at Heinz Field after the Pittsburgh Steelers' victory over the Cleveland Browns.

"Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!