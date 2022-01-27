Ben Roethlisberger: Pittsburgh Steelers QB confirms NFL retirement after 18 seasons
Ben Roethlisberger was a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers, triumphing in 2006 and 2008, before losing in a third appearance in 2011; the 39-year-old helped the Steelers reach the play-offs during his final NFL season
Last Updated: 27/01/22 3:38pm
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has announced his retirement from the NFL after 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The announcement came via a two-minute video posted on Roethlisberger's Twitter account on Thursday, with the 39-year-old saying: "I retire from football a truly grateful man."
The quarterback affectionately known as 'Big Ben' won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and was named to six Pro Bowls over the course of his career.
A message from Ben:@steelers #NFL #SteelersNation #ThankYou#HereWeGo #LoveAndHonor pic.twitter.com/pUbKGO1nUs— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) January 27, 2022
Roethlisberger finishes with a career win-loss ratio of 178-91 (including the playoffs) and one tie. He never once posted a losing season with the Steelers after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.
Big Ben's last NFL game was a heavy 42-21 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of this year's playoffs. Though, a week earlier, he was given a rousing send-off by the Pittsburgh fans after winning his final home game at Heinz Field to book their place in the postseason.
In Roethlisberger's retirement video, he said: "I don't know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it had been.
"I know with confidence I have given my all to the game. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me... The journey has been exhilarating, defined by relationships and fuelled by a spirit of competition.
"Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children."
