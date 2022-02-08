Odell Beckham Jr says he came 'very close' to joining New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots over Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr joined the Los Angeles Rams in November after being released by the Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is getting ready to play in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career, but he has revealed he came "very close" to instead signing for the New Orleans Saints or New England Patriots after leaving the Cleveland Browns mid-season.

Beckham was released by the Browns in November and ultimately chose to sign a one-year deal with the Rams, despite interest also from the Saints, Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs among others.

In the Rams' first media session of Super Bowl week, Beckham - who is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana - said of potentially joining the Saints: "I was close, very close. It just didn't feel like the right time. Right place, wrong time." He also revealed a move to the Patriots was "very, very close" after a call from their head coach Bill Belichick.

Beckham added on his decision: "Green Bay was heavy on my mind and my heart, there was Kansas City, the story of going back home [to New Orleans].

"But all of the things, all of the signs, when it got quiet, there was just something about this place that called - aside from Jalen Ramsey, from Von Miller, aside from getting a call from the guys in the receiving room and knowing Sean McVay for a little bit of time.

"It just felt right in my heart and my gut. Other things I was trying to make work, this was the one that was calling me.

"Knowing that this [the Super Bowl] was the end goal; it's easy to say those words and truly believe it, but when you get there it's still a little surreal and mind-blowing.

"Now the ultimate focus is one game. We've just got to finish the job."

'If you look up cool in the dictionary, there's a picture of him'

The Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday - live on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm - and Beckham was full of praise for their second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, predicting him to go down as "one of the greats" in the NFL.

The pair played their college football at LSU, at different times, with Burrow delivering the school a National Championship title two years ago.

Beckham said of Burrow: "If you look up cool in the dictionary, there's a picture of him in Cartier shades.

"This guy is smooth. And then, getting to meet him around championship time, going back and just kicking it with him, you can't help but like this guy.

"He's going to be one of the greats, I feel like. I truly believe that."

Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who will be trying to stop Burrow come Sunday, also commented on the quarterback's success so far in the league.

Ramsey told reporters: "He seems like a guy that just plays with a lot of swag and a lot of heart and he wants it - and that's something you definitely can't measure.

"Being the franchise quarterback of a team, you can see it's definitely contagious to his team-mates. They take on that persona, as well. That's kind of just the way that they play."

'I've been the best in the game for years now'

Ramsey also appointed himself as "the best defensive back in the NFL" during Monday's media session, and said he hopes he gets to cover Cincinnati's star rookie receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, in Sunday's big game.

"I believe I'm the best corner - excuse me, I believe I'm the best defensive back in the NFL," Ramsey said. "So I always try to prove myself right and prove others right throughout my whole career."

"I've been the best in the game for years now, consistently showing greatness week in and week out. So, it's another work day at the office for me on Sunday.

"I don't really think about what anybody says about what I should do or how I should play, I have consistently been great over the years.

"I have shown that I will show up when I need to show up and that's what I plan to do again."

In terms of covering Chase, Ramsey added: "Of course, that's what I'm asking for. That's what I want.

"Whoever you think their best man is, put me on him. Let me help the team win this game. That's what it's all about.

"There are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win... but you're going to get to see that match-up, and I'm going to be ready for it."

Watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 10pm on Sunday, February 13, with current players Kirk Cousins and Calais Campbell, and Hall of Famer Warren Moon among the guests joining Neil Reynolds for 90 minutes of build-up to the big game.