Baltimore Ravens confirm death of NFL linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, aged 26

Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died aged 26, the Baltimore Ravens have confirmed

The Baltimore Ravens have confirmed the death of NFL linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, aged 26.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ravens said: "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Ferguson was a third-round draft pick for the Ravens in 2019, with agent Safarrah Lawson also sharing a statement after the tragic news.

"It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time," Lawson's statement read.

In all, Ferguson played 39 times for the Ravens during his career after playing for Louisiana Tech at college, breaking the school record for sacks in his senior year in 2018, and also breaking the NCAA record for career sacks with 45, surpassing Terrell Suggs.

Ferguson had taken part in the Ravens' off-season training sessions this year.