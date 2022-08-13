Zach Wilson: New York Jets quarterback to undergo surgery on knee injury and is a doubt for start of 2022 season

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson walks off the field after suffering an injury during the first half of their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will undergo surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee suffered in the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles and flew west on Sunday in preparation for the procedure which is set to be performed by prominent orthopaedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache.

The Jets are hoping ElAttrache will only need to trim the meniscus, but the actual extent of the surgery won't be known until he gets a closer look at the injury during the procedure.

Coach Robert Saleh said after practice on Sunday that the team is hopeful the damage is limited for the 23-year-old Wilson.

Wilson was hurt during Friday night's preseason opener in Philadelphia. He sustained the meniscus injury, as well as a bone bruise, in the first quarter after rolling out of the pocket and scrambling to his right. He made a cut to evade an Eagles defender, lunged forward and came up limping.

He was taken to the locker room shortly after and replaced by Mike White. The Jets went on to win 24-21.

Prior to exiting the game, Wilson completed 3 of 5 passes for 23 yards with an interception. He added seven rushing yards on one carry.

The 23-year-old threw for 2,334 passing yards in his rookie season, with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He missed four games with an injury to his right knee.

Should Wilson not be able to start the 2022 season, the Jets could turn to White or veteran Joe Flacco.

White made three starts for the injured Wilson last season and was 1-2. He completed 66.7 per cent of his passes for 953 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions in four games.

Flacco, who won a Super Bowl during his 11 seasons with the Ravens, could end up facing his old team to start the season. He lost his only start last year in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins, while he completed 27 of 42 passes with three TDs and no interceptions in his two appearances.