Trey Lance: San Francisco 49ers quarterback out for season after suffering fractured ankle against Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the rest of the season after suffering a fractured ankle during Sunday's 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The second-year play-caller was forced off in the first quarter following a tackle from Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton while running the ball himself out of play-action.

Lance was left in visible pain on the ground before having his leg put in an air cast and being carted to the locker room where he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced afterwards that Lance would require surgery that will rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Jimmy Garoppolo subsequently entered the contest under center and went 13 of 21 passing for 154 yards and one touchdown in the win.

The 30-year-old had lost the starting job to 2021 third overall pick Lance earlier this offseason, and was given permission to seek out a trade partner while spending the summer practising alone before agreeing a one-year contract including a $6.5m fully guaranteed base salary to remain with the team.

He now looks set to play a significant role in the 49ers' season as they look to maximise what is deemed a Championship window for the organisation.

Lance finished 13 of 28 for 164 yards and an interception alongside 54 rushing yards off 13 carries in the 19-10 defeat to the Chicago Bears in Week One. He had been two of three for 30 yards with 13 yards on the ground at the time he left the game against the Seahawks.