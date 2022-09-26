Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl LVII half-time show in Arizona and NFL scraps Pro Bowl all-star game

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl half-time show in Arizona

Rihanna will perform at the next Super Bowl half-time show, the NFL has announced.

The 34-year-old singer shared a photo of her hand holding an American football on Instagram and Twitter. Soon afterwards it was reposted by her record label, Roc Nation, the NFL and Apple Music, which confirmed the news in a tweet.

Apple Music said: "It's ON. Rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23."

The NFL confirmed the award-winning popstar will perform at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in February.

The show was previously named the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, but Apple Music confirmed on Friday it was taking over as sponsor.

Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation, said: "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage.

"Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

Last year's show was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, along with guest appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Rihanna declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl half-time show out of solidarity with former US football player Colin Kaepernick, who left the league two years earlier after he began to take the knee for the pre-game national anthem in protest at racial injustice in the US.

The half-time slot will be the Barbadian singer's first major live performance in many years.

NFL axes Pro Bowl for week-long skills competition

The NFL has also announced that it is to replace the Pro Bowl with a week-long skills competitions and a flag football game.

The new event will replace the league's all-star clash which started in 1951. It will be renamed 'The Pro Bowl Games' and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.

The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 5, a week prior to the Super Bowl.

Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event's content throughout the week. Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowl pick during his Hall of Fame career, will provide his perspective and will also be a part of the coaching staff for the flag game.

The Pro Bowl debuted in January of 1951 in Los Angeles and stayed there for 21 seasons before the game moved to different cities from 1972-80. Hawaii hosted from 1980-2009, with the game since having several homes including Miami, Phoenix, Orlando and Las Vegas.

The quality of play in the Pro Bowl has often been criticized. Players, understandably concerned about getting hurt, have tended to treat it as an exhibition game more than a competitive contest. It is hoped a flag football game could increase competition while avoiding potential injuries resulting from tackling, blocking and hitting.

Fan voting will still help determine the AFC and NFC team rosters for the new event. Tom Brady holds the record for the most invitations to the Pro Bowl, with 15.