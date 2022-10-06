Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson set to start at quarterback for Broncos after shoulder issue

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are 2-2 to start the season going into the Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, two teams who came into the 2022 season with new quarterbacks and high expectations, meet on Thursday Night Football looking to correct sputtering starts to their respective campaigns.

The Colts were picked by many to win the AFC South after bringing 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan on board from the Atlanta Falcons, but Indianapolis (1-2-1) have won only one game through the first four weeks - incredibly, against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs. They have lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, and could only tie their season opener against the still-winless Houston Texans.

The Broncos (2-2) haven't fared much better. Despite having traded for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, pairing him with former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, Denver's offense has been best by problems with efficiency, play-calling and penalties.

The Broncos currently rank third-last in the league in scoring (16.5 points per game), with only the Chicago Bears (16.0 PPG) and their opponents on Thursday night - the league-worst Colts (14.3 PPG) - faring worse than them.

Not helping either team is a raft of injuries coming into Thursday night's clash, with All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor - ruled out with an ankle injury. The Broncos, meanwhile, saw their lead back Javonte Williams join receiver Tim Patrick in being lost for the season with a torn ACL, suffered in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

With Taylor out, Nyheim Hines figures to get the bulk of the reps for the Colts on Thursday night, though the backup RB has earned just 11 yards on eight rushes in 2022 - adding 17 catches for 113 yards. Indianapolis are also expected to elevate former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to go up against his old team.

The Broncos have been busy too, pickup up Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad, the veteran running back having played for the Saints in their 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Given such a quick turnaround, Murray is not expected to feature against the Colts, with Melvin Gordon III third getting the start, although he has had ball security issues this season and fumbled on his first carry on Sunday - with the loose ball recovered by the Raiders and returned for a touchdown.

As such, Denver may have to lean on the arm of their quarterback and, in better news for the Broncos, Wilson is set to start on Thursday night despite having been 'limited' with a shoulder injury at practice in the early part of the week.

Can he and Ryan discover some of their old magic when facing off against each other?

Ryan has 1,125 passing yards through the first four games, with five touchdowns and five interceptions, while Wilson has thrown for just 980 yards, with four TDs and only one pick.

Can they provide the spark for their new teams on Thursday night as both look to really kick-start their season with a victory?

Injury woes worsen for both sides

Indianapolis will also be without star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion) for Thursday night's game, as well as defensive Defensive end Tyquan Lewis (concussion) and safety Julian Blackmon (ankle).

Denver are missing, most notably, linebacker Randy Gregory - a big-money acquisition from the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason - as well as linebackers Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), Aaron Patrick (concussion), safety P.J. Locke (concussion) and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (hamstring).

Watch the Indianapolis Colts at the Denver Broncos, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am Friday.