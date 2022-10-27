Russell Wilson responds to Denver Broncos trade rumours surrounding Jerry Jeudy and Bradley Chubb

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb at practice on Wednesday

The Denver Broncos touched down in London with trade rumours circulating this week as they look to resurrect their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley on Sunday.

A 2-5 start to the campaign behind a sputtering offense and Russell Wilson's troubles at quarterback have not only cast doubt over the immediate future of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett but seen key contributors linked to departures ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Among those are wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and edge rusher Bradley Chubb, both of whom have made the trip over to the UK for Denver's Week Eight matchup.

"I heard there were some things about [OLB Bradley] Chubb and [WR Jerry] Jeudy and these guys," said Wilson at Wednesday's practice. "I told them, 'Listen, the greater you are, the more people will want you and the more people will keep trying to throw your name out there to see what hits and what doesn't hit.'

"I think the reality of it is that Chubb is having a really good season. He's been amazing for us. Obviously, he's a captain and a leader. He's a guy that I love to play with, and I hope he's with us for a long time. He's special. I love playing with this guy. His competitive nature is pretty spectacular."

Jeudy has been one of the notable sufferers of a stagnant, frustrated offense that enters this weekend ranked 29th in the league in EPA/play (expected points added) while having the second worst dropback success rate and sitting bottom in scoring offense.

The 2020 first-round pick has logged just 24 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns at 55.1 yards per game so far this season, emerging as perhaps the most obvious trade route to Denver recouping Draft picks after trading two first-rounders and two second-rounders to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Wilson deal.

"Same thing with Jerry," Wilson continued. "This guy is getting better every day and the bond we have - I mentioned to him, one-on-one, don't take offense to it. Just know it's something people are always going to look for you if you're a talented player. That's the game. If anybody knows that - I've experienced that.

"I think the biggest thing is for us is staying together. We love each other, and this has been a blast. As hard as it's been, this has been an amazing ride so far just because of the relationships. That's what matters. What matters most is winning, and we have to get back to winning."

Chubb has led the way on one of the league's most dominant defenses with a team-high 5.5 sacks alongside 15 pressures, six hurries, two forced fumbles and four tackles for loss so far on the year.

The ability of the 2018 fifth overall pick has never been doubted or denied, but rather hindered since his arrival in the NFL: in 2019 he managed just four games after suffering a partially torn ACL and featured seven times last season due to an ankle injury.

He is currently in the final year of his contract, which guarantees him a salary of $12.72m for the 2022 campaign, and is due to hit free agency this coming offseason. Denver may also take into account the five-year, $70m deal they signed Randy Gregory on earlier this year, not to mention the ascent of outside linebackers Nik Bonitto (a 2022 second-round pick) and Baron Browning (a 2021 third-round pick).

"Unfortunately, it's always part of the business," said Broncos safety Justin Simmons. "In terms for us, I think Chubb has been an outstanding player here. I honestly don't pay attention to any of that type of stuff. Obviously, I've heard. You hear those types of things, but I love playing with Chubb.

"He has been an amazing player. I think he's a great player for us. He's, in my opinion, having his best year with us. I'd love for him to be my teammate for forever. It makes my job so much easier on the back end. The way he's disruptive, not only in the passing game but the run game too. So, I absolutely love him man.

"Honestly, I don't know much just because a lot of times during the season you just try and stay locked in, and so I'll just shut off all that stuff. The good, the bad, the indifferent, not good looking at it anyway. So, I don't really know much other than that, but love for him to be my teammate."

Third-year wide receiver KJ Hamler and third-year tight end Albert Okwuegbunam have also been touted as potential trade candidates should the Broncos look to sell up before Tuesday.

