Baltimore Ravens 27-22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady's Bucs drop to 3-5 on the season after third-straight defeat and fifth in six

Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Story of the Game

The Bucs (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start to the season, with the 45-yard-old Brady finding himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002, his first season as a full-time starter in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

Jackson beat the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the second time in as many career meetings, directing scoring drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at half-time.

The Ravens (5-3) rushed for 233 yards, while Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes without an interception, including touchdown throws of 5 yards to Kenyon Drake and 10 yards to Isaiah Likely in the third quarter.

Baltimore scored on their first four possessions after the break, with Justin Tucker also booting a 30-yard field goal to make it 27-16 with a little over two minutes remaining.

Brady threw an eight-yard TD pass to Julio Jones with 49 seconds remaining, finishing 26 of 44 passing for 325 yards without an interception. He was also sacked three times.

Leonard Fournette scored on a one-yard run for the Bucs, and Mike Evans had six receptions for 123 yards.

Fournette's TD was the first the Bucs have scored in the opening quarter this season. However, the offense did little to build on the early advantage after Ryan Succop's 31-yard field goal made it 10-3 heading into half-time.

The Ravens, meanwhile, wasted a couple opportunities take control early, settling for a 22-yard field goal after recovering a fumble at the Bucs six-yard line on a muffed punt return, and coming away with no points when Jackson threw incomplete into the endzone on 4th-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 10-yard line late in the second quarter.

Another chance to cut into their 10-3 deficit was thwarted when a Tucker 61-yard field goal attempt was deflected at the line of scrimmage as time expired in the half.

But, after the break, Jackson and the Ravens offense finally clicked into gear and ran away from the the faltering Bucs.

