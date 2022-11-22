Zach Wilson: New York Jets bench quarterback for Week 12 game against Chicago Bears

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson says he would bench quarterback Zach Wilson after his poor performance in defeat to the New England Patriots Former New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson says he would bench quarterback Zach Wilson after his poor performance in defeat to the New England Patriots

The New York Jets have benched quarterback Zach Wilson for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, naming backup Mike White as the team's starter for the Week 12 clash.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh had refused to commit to Wilson earlier in the week after the second-year QB put in his worst performance of the season in a 10-3 loss to division rivals the New England Patriots.

Wilson completed 9 of 22 passes for just 77 yards, while he also came in for criticism for his one-word answer of "No" to reporters after the game when asked if he thought he had let the Jets' defense down with his performance.

In announcing the move on Wednesday, Saleh told reporters that Wilson's benching "is not a nail in the coffin" with regards to his future with the team.

"Zach's career here is not over," Saleh said. "I know that's going to be the narrative... that's not even close to the case.

"The full intent is to make sure Zach gets back on the football field this year. The young man needs a reset.

"Some basic fundamental things have gotten really out of whack for him. This is just an opportunity for him to sit back, focus on those things and find a way to reconnect with all the different things we fell in love with during the draft process. It's something I feel like he'll be able to do."

Saleh added: "This isn't just a Zach thing. We've all got to be better. We're not going to become the Greatest Show on Turf just because we're changing out one player."

Wilson missed the first three games of this season while recovering from a preseason knee injury. The Jets (6-4) won the first four games he started upon his return but are 1-2 since, with both of those losses coming to New England.

The No 2 overall pick in the 2021 Draft has completed just 55.6 per cent of his passes this year - matching his rate as rookie - and has 1,279 passing yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions. His career touchdown-to-interception ratio through 20 career games is 13 to 16.

Saleh, elaborating on Wilson when addressing the media earlier in the week, said: "I don't think Zach lacks in leadership.

"I'm not going to shy away from the fact that I do think he's the ultimate competitor. He wants to win just about as much as anybody. He works as hard as anybody. It means so much to him.

"Can he be a little bit better in front of you guys [reporters] when he's up here on the podium... especially when it's time to own it? Yeah. Of course he can.

"But I don't think it's indicative of how he feels about his team or team-mates, and I don't think he's naive to the fact that our offense wasn't playing to the best of their ability.

"Obviously, he can be a little bit better, but I think he will be better for it."

The Jets are currently in the thick of the AFC playoff race and are just one game behind the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills (both 7-3), who currently share the lead in the AFC East division. They host the 3-8 Bears on Sunday.

The 27-year-old White has yet to throw a pass this season. He completed 66.7 per cent of his attempts for 953 yards, with five touchdowns and eight interceptions in four games in 2021.

