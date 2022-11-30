Deshaun Watson to make Cleveland Browns debut with some accusers in attendance for game against Texans

Deshaun Watson will make his debut for the Cleveland Browns this Sunday after serving an 11-game suspension from the NFL

Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The NFL ruled Watson's behaviour with massage therapists as "egregious" and "predatory", while he was also fined $5m and has had to undergo mandatory counselling and treatment in addition to the suspension.

Watson was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and other inappropriate sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Over the summer, he agreed to settle 23 of the 24 lawsuits against him.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the women, has said about 10 of them are planning to attend Sunday's game in Houston, where the Texans will host Watson's Browns.

Deshaun Watson played four seasons with the Houston Texans before signing with the Cleveland Browns in the offseason

"Some of my clients asked to go," Buzbee, who will also attend the game, told ESPN on Tuesday. "They thought it important to make clear that they are still here and that they matter."

According to Buzbee, most of the women who accused Watson have no interest in his return to NFL action on Sunday and just want to move on with their lives, but some wish to "kind of make the statement that, 'Hey, we're still here. We matter. Our voice was heard, and this is not something that's over'."

He added: "I think it's important to note each of these women is different.

"I would never encourage any of them to attend. Some never want to hear Watson's name again. Others have put it in the past. Some are still angry. Others are defiant. It makes me proud they want to stand up and be counted rather than quietly go away."

The women declined to comment ahead of Sunday's game, Buzbee said.

One woman represented by Buzbee, Lauren Baxley, declined to settle, and he expects the case will go to trial. Baxley will not be attending the game on Sunday.

A 25th lawsuit filed against Watson was ultimately dropped by the plaintiff when the judge ruled that her petition had to be amended with her name. Two other women filed criminal complaints against Watson but did not sue him.

Two grand juries in Texas declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson earlier this year. On October 13, another woman filed a lawsuit against Watson, claiming he pressured her into oral sex during a massage session in 2020.

Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has said people have not been interested in hearing his side of the story. He has not spoken publicly since his suspension was announced in August, although he is expected to later this week.

Watson has been permitted to participate in all team activities and practices since November 14 in preparation for his return to playing, under the terms of his suspension, which officially ended on Monday afternoon.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Texans via trade back in March, signing a $250m fully guaranteed contract - the richest contract in NFL history.

Who do the Browns still have to play this season? Week 13: @ Houston Texans (1-9-1); Week 14: @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-4); Week 15: vs Baltimore Ravens (7-4); Week 16: vs New Orleans Saints (4-8); Week 17: @ Washington Commanders (7-5); Week 18: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7)

Sunday will mark exactly 700 days since Watson last played in a regular-season game - for the Texans on January 3, 2021. The Browns currently hold a 4-7 record this season and likely need to win all of their remaining six games to stand a chance of making the playoffs in the AFC.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the team is "excited" to see Watson play.

"He's done a nice job with his time away, physically staying sharp, mentally staying sharp," Stefanski said. "I think he'll be ready to roll."

With Watson added to the Browns roster, in a corresponding move, the team have waived back-up quarterback Joshua Dobbs.