Damar Hamlin asked 'who won the game?' after waking up, doctors say | 'You won the game of life!'

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been able to communicate with doctors in writing

Damar Hamlin asked who won Monday's match between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, when he woke up, as doctors issued an update on the condition of the player following his cardiac arrest during the match.

Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins midway through the first quarter of Monday's game and underwent CPR for approximately 10 minutes before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Earlier on Thursday the Bills released a statement revealing Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" and, while during a press conference doctors at the medical centre said they "had significant concern" over Hamlin's condition, they added he "is making substantial progress".

"As of this morning, he is awaking. We were happy to report he was neurologically intact. He continues to be critically ill and he continues to be in intensive care. He still has significant progress that he needs to make but this marks a significant turning point in his recovery," Dr Tim Pritts said.

"We were in the situation where we could let him wake up as his body healed. Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. I can clarify he did not speak but he communicated in writing.

"He's unable to speak as he has a breathing tube in. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, 'Yes, you won. You won the game of life'."

Doctors added that it is too early to know whether Hamlin will return to football, saying that he can move his hands and feet.

They said the next goal is for Hamlin to breathe without needing a ventilator.

In an earlier statement, the Bills said: "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the statement said.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Bengals receiver Higgins was involved in the play prior to Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest and said that he has spoken to Hamlin's mother.

"It's been hard, just because I had something to do with the play and whatnot," Higgins said on Thursday in his first comments since the incident.

"But everybody has been making me feel whole again. I talked to his mom and notice everything is OK. He's doing good." Higgins added Hamlin's mother told him that "she's thinking and praying for me."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hamlin opened his eyes on Wednesday night and has been able to grip the hands of those with him.

The Bills had stated earlier on Wednesday that Hamlin was showing signs of improvement but remained in critical condition in the ICU.

An incredible league-wide response has seen coaches and players pay tribute to the 24-year-old, whose toy drive GoFundMe page set up in 2020 as part of his Chasing M's Foundation has seen donations eclipse an initial target of $2,500 by reaching upwards of $7m.

"The outpouring of support for Damar across the nation has been amazing," said Hamlin's representation Agency 1 Sports on Thursday. "Thank you for the calls, messages and emails.

"Damar has made substantial improvement overnight. We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors and hospital staff and every one who has played a role in this process.

"Please continue to pray for Damar and we will provide updates as they are available."

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says his thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills star suffered a cardiac arrest against his side.

The NFL are currently in talks over whether or not they will resume Monday's Bills-Bengals game, which was postponed in light of Hamlin's collapse, though the league did announce that any prospective resumption would not take place this week.

Hamlin is in his second season in the NFL, after being taken in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills. He spent five years playing college football at Pittsburgh, his hometown, appearing in 48 games for the Panthers.

He has started 14 games for the Bills this season in place of injured safety Micah Hyde, who suffered a neck injury in Week Two and has been on injured reserve since. Hamlin is tied for the second-most tackles on the team this year, with 91.