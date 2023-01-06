NFL owners approve AFC playoff plan after Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals is cancelled

The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be restarted following Demar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during Monday's match

NFL owners approved a resolution to the AFC playoff picture in a special meeting on Friday after Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was cancelled in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field.

Hamlin was able to speak to his Bills teammates over FaceTime on Friday after having his breathing tube removed four days out from collapsing following a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins.

"Yesterday's news of Damar's improving condition, not only lifted my spirits, but the spirits of the entire league, and this morning's news that he was FaceTiming with the team is just incredible," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said to open Friday's conference call.

"In my experience, extraordinary situations bring out the extraordinary in people. And we saw, and continue to see that, in so many ways."

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications for the AFC, with Buffalo (12-3) having entered Monday night needing a win to retake the AFC's No 1 seed, which is currently occupied by the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3). The Bengals (11-4) meanwhile had a chance to earn that top seed - with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

The AFC championship will now be played at a neutral site provided the participating teams have played an unequal number of games and both could have been the No 1 seed - and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season.

The league is considering several sites, including indoor and outdoor stadiums, should Buffalo or Cincinnati qualify for the game as a road team.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie this weekend, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site. If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site. If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins, Bills or Bengals against Kansas City in the AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

If Baltimore defeat Cincinnati in Week 18, the Ravens would have two wins over the Bengals, a divisional opponent, but will not be able to host a playoff game because Cincinnati will have a higher winning percentage for a 16-game schedule than Baltimore will for a 17-game schedule.

Therefore, if Baltimore defeat Cincinnati and if those two clubs are scheduled to play a wild-card game against each other, the site for that game would be determined by a coin toss.

However, if the Bengals win this weekend or if Baltimore and Cincinnati are not scheduled to play each other in the wild-card round, the game sites would be determined by the regular scheduling procedures.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been able to communicate with doctors

"We believe this is a focused approach that will only affect four teams, and directly address the potential for competitive inequity resulting from 30 teams playing 17 games and two playing 16 games," Goodell said in a conference call on Friday.

"It was critical for the owners to vote today so that clubs know going into this weekend what they're playing for."

The league noted in its announcement earlier this week that no teams will make the playoffs or be eliminated from contention based on the Bills-Bengals game being cancelled.

The NFL also decided against postponing the entire playoff slate just to make up the game in Cincinnati.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Buffalo Bills practiced on Thursday for the first time since team-mate Demar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buffalo Bills practiced on Thursday for the first time since team-mate Demar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin asked who won Monday's match when he woke up, as doctors issued an update on Thursday on the condition of the player following his cardiac arrest during the match.

Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins midway through the first quarter of Monday's game and underwent CPR for approximately 10 minutes before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Earlier on Thursday the Bills released a statement revealing Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" and, while during a press conference doctors at the medical centre said they "had significant concern" over Hamlin's condition, they added he "is making substantial progress".

"As of this morning, he is awaking. We were happy to report he was neurologically intact. He continues to be critically ill and he continues to be in intensive care. He still has significant progress that he needs to make but this marks a significant turning point in his recovery," Dr Tim Pritts said.

"We were in the situation where we could let him wake up as his body healed. Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. I can clarify he did not speak but he communicated in writing.

"He's unable to speak as he has a breathing tube in. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, 'Yes, you won. You won the game of life'."

Doctors added that it is too early to know whether Hamlin will return to football, saying that he can move his hands and feet.

They said the next goal is for Hamlin to breathe without needing a ventilator.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says his thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills star suffered a cardiac arrest against his side. Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says his thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills star suffered a cardiac arrest against his side.

The Bills returned to practice on Thursday and in an earlier statement, the club said: "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the statement said.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Bengals receiver Higgins was involved in the play prior to Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest and said that he has spoken to Hamlin's mother.

"It's been hard, just because I had something to do with the play and whatnot," Higgins said on Thursday in his first comments since the incident.

"But everybody has been making me feel whole again. I talked to his mom and notice everything is OK. He's doing good." Higgins added Hamlin's mother told him that "she's thinking and praying for me."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hamlin opened his eyes on Wednesday night and has been able to grip the hands of those with him.

The Bills had stated earlier on Wednesday that Hamlin was showing signs of improvement but remained in critical condition in the ICU.

An incredible league-wide response has seen coaches and players pay tribute to the 24-year-old, whose toy drive GoFundMe page set up in 2020 as part of his Chasing M's Foundation has seen donations eclipse an initial target of $2,500 by reaching upwards of $7m.

"The outpouring of support for Damar across the nation has been amazing," said Hamlin's representation Agency 1 Sports on Thursday. "Thank you for the calls, messages and emails.

"Damar has made substantial improvement overnight. We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors and hospital staff and every one who has played a role in this process.

"Please continue to pray for Damar and we will provide updates as they are available."

Hamlin is in his second season in the NFL, after being taken in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills. He spent five years playing college football at Pittsburgh, his hometown, appearing in 48 games for the Panthers.

He has started 14 games for the Bills this season in place of injured safety Micah Hyde, who suffered a neck injury in Week Two and has been on injured reserve since. Hamlin is tied for the second-most tackles on the team this year, with 91.