NFL Stats Wild Card weekend: Daniel Jones enjoys historic outing in New York Giants win while Sam Hubbard produces record fumble return

Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Super Wild Card weekend, including a historic outing for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Brett Maher's day to forget...

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 as Brock Purdy became the first rookie quarterback with four total touchdowns in a playoff game. He threw for three scores and ran for another. The only other rookie quarterback to win a playoff game while throwing for at least 200 yards and two touchdowns was Sammy Baugh for the Washington Redskins against the Chicago Bears in 1937. Since Purdy became their starter, the 49ers are 6-0 and have averaged 34.8 points per game.

The Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in Jacksonville - the third-largest comeback in postseason history:

Biggest postseason comebacks Game Winner Loser Deficit 1992 Wild Card Bills Oilers 32 2013 Wild Card Colts Chiefs 28 2022 Wild Card Jaguars Chargers 27 Super Bowl LI Patriots Falcons 28 2019 Divisional Chiefs Texans 24 2002 Wild Card 49ers Giants 24

The Jaguars became the first team to win a playoff game with a -5 turnover differential. The previous 26 teams to have had a turnover differential of -5 or worse had all lost.

Trevor Lawrence became just the second player to throw four touchdown passes and four interceptions in a playoff game after Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers against the Browns in the 2020 Wild Card Round.

Asante Samuel Jr joined his father by recording postseason interceptions. He and Asante Samuel Sr are the third father/son combination to have both recorded postseason interceptions, after Devin Bush/Devin Bush Jr and Antoine Winfield/Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game on Sunday lasted three hours 53 minutes, which made it the longest non-Super Bowl, non-overtime playoff game in the Super Bowl era.

The Dolphins' 31 points are tied for the 2nd-most by a team starting a rookie quarterback in the playoffs in the Super Bowl era, only trailing Purdy's effort from the previous day.

Most points by team with rookie QB in playoffs in Super Bowl era Game QB Team Opponent Points 2022 Wild Card Brock Purdy 49ers Seahawks 41 2022 Wild Card Skylar Thompson Dolphins Bills 31 2016 Divisional Dak Prescott Cowboys Packers 31 2011 Wild Card T.J. Yates Texans Bengals 31

The New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings to win their first playoff game since 2011 as Daniel Jones rushed for 78 yards, the most by a Giants quarterback in a postseason game. He became the first quarterback in NFL history with 300+ passing yds, two+ touchdown passes and 70+ rushing yards in a playoff game.

The Vikings lost their first one-possession game of the 2022 season having been 11-0 in one-score games in regular season. They are just the second team in NFL history to win at least 13 games in the regular season and then lose at home in the Wild Card Round. The other was the 2019 Saints who went 13-3 before losing 26-20 to the Vikings.

Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Baltimore Ravens was the longest fumble return for a touchdown in NFL postseason history. It was also the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in NFL postseason history.

The Dallas Cowboys' victory in Tampa was their first playoff win on the road since the 1992 NFC Championship game in San Francisco. This weekend's victory snapped an eight-game road losing streak.

Brett Maher missed four extra points for the Cowboys in the victory, the first kicker to miss that many in a regular or postseason game in NFL history. Kickers had missed three in a game on nine previous occasions. Before this weekend, he had made all five of his extra points in the playoffs.

Tom Brady suffered his first career loss against the Cowboys, having won his first seven games against them. His 66 pass attempts were a career-high in either the regular season or postseason. Only one Quarterback has had more passing attempts in a playoff game and that was Roethlisberger in the 2020 Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns.

Brady's interception from the Dallas five-yard line was his first red zone interception as a Buccaneer and his first red zone interception at home since 2016. He had thrown 409 redzone passes and 358 redzone passes at home without an interception. By way of contrast, Josh Allen of the Bills threw five red zone interceptions during the regular season.

