Super Bowl LVII Diary: Hannah Wilkes takes you behind the scenes in Arizona for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sky Sports NFL's Hannah Wilkes is in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, bringing you her daily diary with all of the best nuggets from behind the scenes in Arizona in the build-up to the big game...

Thursday: A bumper Her Huddle pod and NFL Honors

It has been a very busy week, so there is A LOT to catch you up on after a few fun days in the desert.

Thursday was a marathon, not a sprint; the 'Radio Row' delirium reached fever pitch, with so many stars in town now ready for Super Bowl week. We spent most of the day in this vast, noisy, bustling, spotlight-filled room. And I decided to dress for the occasion as a giant human disco ball as I wore my best sparkly jumpsuit, ready for night interviewing the stars of the game on the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards ceremony.

Firstly, it was time to record a second Her Huddle podcast of the week, with Ash Byrne-Hansen (@ashandthenfl) - who is living her best life out here in Arizona, by the way - joining myself and Phoebe along with a special guest. The mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, was one of them (she was wonderful) after, mid-record, her PR person asked if we wanted to speak to her on the show. We did!

From left to right: Phoebe Schecter, Ash Byrne-Hansen, Kate Gallego and Hannah Wilkes

Thursday night of Super Bowl week is reserved for NFL Honors, the very swanky end-of-season awards, where league MVP is named (a certain Patrick Mahomes of Super Bowl LVII's Kansas City Chiefs), defensive and offensive players of the year, coach of the year AND the new Hall of Fame class is announced.

Cameraman Simon Gunby and I were set up in 'international corner' on the red carpet, alongside broadcasters from Germany and Mexico. It was a great opportunity to speak to some of the biggest stars of the game, and get some little nuggets from them.

Dion Dawkins from the Buffalo Bills came over, as did Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett (I love him), as well as recently-retired former Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, who prompted Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris to even exclaim: "Wow, I didn't realised how big you are!"

We also spoke with Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, and the brand new Walter Payton Man of the Year, Dak Prescott, who was so lovely.

Hannah Wilkes speaks to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at the NFL Honors awards ceremony

After that, it was straight to a dinner date with some of the most incredible women in the sport, the newly-christened 'Phoebe Schecter girl gang'. There were coaches and team owners at dinner, as well as even a cameo from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace. I sat there in awe as these incredible women talked about football, soaking up every last moment.

Wednesday: 'It's nearly over!'

The day started at the 'Super Bowl Experience', having a sneak peak behind the scenes. It's basically a giant NFL theme park and museum combined, spread out over three HUGE floors of the Phoenix Convention Center.

From there, we hot-footed it back to Radio Row where Efe Obada was there to say hello, allowing us to work on that rapport ahead of our stint together as part of the Sky Sports Super Bowl coverage on Sunday.

The whole crew then dashed out to the desert to go see the Philadelphia Eagles for their media availability for the day. They've got a very nice hotel - very remote, very calm and very quiet. It's also very hard to get into, and one member of our team - who will remain nameless (*cough: 'Jeff!') - managed to forget their credentials and so was forced to wait outside.

Hannah Wilkes keeps a locked-out Jeff Reinebold company in the Arizona desert

The rest of us headed in to speak to AJ Brown, Jordan Mailata and hear from head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On Mailata, what a lovely, lovely guy. And it was great to talk to him about his incredible journey to get to Super Bowl LVII. Five years ago, he had never played a single snap or a single down of American Football, growing up in Australia and playing rugby league. He admitted to the assembled press that it wasn't until two years ago that he even started liking the sport... because, and I quote, "that was when I got good at it".

Then came one of the funniest car rides of the whole trip so far. Producer Paddy Crowley was in the front of the car, Jeff Reinebold sat behind. They'd been having a good old chinwag until, unbeknownst to Paddy, Jeff had picked up the phone and answered: "Give me the good news?" Paddy replied: "It's nearly over!"

You had to be there, maybe?! But the mid-week hysteria of Super Bowl week meant we all had a good laugh.

Then, reunited with Phoebe for the evening, we and the rest of the crew went out for some pizza. Just as #FreeJeff has become a theme on this trip, so too has #FeedPheebs.

Tuesday: Travis Kelce and jet-lagged delirium

This entry is brought to you by jet lag!

Tuesday in Phoenix and it was an early trip over to the media centre for Neil Reynolds, Jeff and Phoebe to film the first of our Super Bowl Daily shows - (Wednesday to Saturday, Sky Sports NFL, 7am and repeated daily). Then our whole crew piled into two cars and headed out to Scottsdale (which seems very nice from the tiny bit we drove through) for the Kansas City Chiefs' media availability for the day.

After the scrum that was 'Opening Night', there are three further chances to speak directly to the coaches and star players throughout the week, with this being the first of them, and it's all much calmer and much more football-focused. Each player has a podium and the unspoken rule is that you ask a maximum of three questions so that all the assembled media can get their chance throughout the hour.

I made a beeline for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Neil went in for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and, British politeness be damned, we both got in there first. Go team!

Mahomes and Kelce are on track to make some history on Sunday as one of the most productive quarterback-receiver duos in NFL history so, naturally, I had to ask Kelce the secret to their great relationship. Turns out, like all solid friendships, their closeness stems from copious beers shared. Superstars eh, they're just like us.

In all seriousness though, he was great in explaining that it's all the time they spend together and how much they enjoy each other's company that translates to their almost telepathing understanding and on-field success. With just two touchdowns on Sunday, they'll tie Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most touchdowns by a QB and receiver the history of the playoffs (Super Bowl era). Based on how these guys are playing, and how they're feeling (palpably chilled, by the looks of it) I fancy them for a three-TD day…

Next stop was the Fox Sports media event. Where, actually, Gronkowski was in attendance. Small world. He's part of the Fox team who are the host broadcasters for Super Bowl LVII and Sky Sports NFL is the only place in the UK and Ireland where you can hear the game called by their excellent commentary duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen (we've also got the game in UHD, if you like your football crystal clear).

I had a chance to chat to Greg, although I did temporarily have to put him on pause for a quick chat with sideline-reporting superstar Erin Andrews (Greg was fine about it, "we love her too" he said).

It turns out Erin is a big fan of Sky Sports, and I'm a big fan of Erin, so after some mutual appreciation and a future Her Huddle appearance nailed down (whoop!) back to Greg….

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews booked in for a future appearance on Her Huddle

Greg was a great player and he has been a fantastic addition to the broadcast booth. The seven-time-Super Bowl-winning-elephant in the room though, is that Brady is picking up the mic come 2024, essentially taking Greg's spot. He was asked about it a lot and was very gracious in saying he knew what the situation was when he took the gig. In the meantime, he's preparing for Sunday in a similar way to how he prepared for his Super Bowl appearance with the Carolina Panthers seven years ago... ("hoping this goes a little differently though!") and doing the best job he can.

I suggested he'd set the bar pretty high for TB12 coming in, and he was far too diplomatic to really comment. He's all class that Greg Olsen.

Phoebe and I then grabbed a quick chat with Charissa Thompson (if she says "round the houses" on TV in future, I'm taking all the credit), who was, of course, delightful. We compared notes on podcasting, how to say "Rihanna" correctly, and British accents (as you do) and you can hear a snippet from Charissa on a brand-new Her Huddle podcast later this week.

Speaking of Her Huddle, Pheebs and I had a chatty ramble through the first couple of days here in Arizona for the pod and, on listening back, it's clear that one of us (me, obviously) was at peak jet-lagged delirium at the time of recording. If the Gilmore Girls ever does a reboot I can definitely talk fast enough to warrant a part.

We ended the day with a quick, and very well-behaved, outing to the Super Bowl week party held for all of the assembled media organisations - a giant food and drink festival out on an Arizona farm under the stars. 10/10 for the Jalapeno Pickled Pear Margaritas (seriously, wow), but 1/10 for the collective skill level when it came to playing Cornhole.

Turns out not even Phoebe Schecter can be good at everything.

Opening Night in Arizona

Having arrived in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, our Sky Sports crew is jet-lagged, over-caffeinated and ready to go!

After a totally remote Super Bowl two years ago, and a skeleton crew on the ground in Los Angeles last year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it's absolutely brilliant to have a full team back for the week in Arizona as we build up towards Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Super Bowl week in Arizona is under way ahead of the big game between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL

Neil, Jeff and Phoebe are all here, along with a couple of producers keeping us all on track and a duo of excellent camera guys making it all work for TV (which is quite important, all things considered).

Super Bowl LVII artwork around Arizona

Jeff Reinebold, Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter record the Inside The Huddle podcast on Radio Row in Arizona

After a fairly low-key first night, one though that did involve a rather epic game of Cards Against Humanity with some of the crew, the first stop on Monday morning was 'Radio Row', where all of the world's media reside for the week, for an Inside the Huddle podcast recording, before seven intrepid explorers then braved the harsh landscape of the Arizona desert in search of TV gold... well, we went to a National Park to film Neil's opening link for Sunday.

The trip did have some scenes of mild peril though. Mostly the obvious lesson that cactus nettles can do some harm. Who knew? (Everyone, you fools).

Hannah Wilkes and the Sky Sports NFL team filming out in the desert in Arizona during Super Bowl week

Next up, 'Opening Night'. For the first time since before the pandemic, the chaotic kick-off to the whole Super Bowl week spectacular was back in all its glory. A slight hiccup with credentials, however, meant that, initially, we couldn't get in.

Coach Reinebold was the first to get the "access denied" message on the scanners, and oh how we we laughed at him being put in a holding pen... that is until we all joined him.

Jeff Reinebold in media accreditation jail ahead of Opening Night of Super Bowl week

Crisis averted by Producer Mase, courtesy of a sprint over to the credential centre, and we were soon in and among the chaos of opening night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Donna Kelce stops by to give her sons some cookies during their interview at the opening night of the Super Bowl LVII Donna Kelce stops by to give her sons some cookies during their interview at the opening night of the Super Bowl LVII

All of the players from both teams were paraded on stage, there were thousands of fans in the stands, and a media scrum to get to the biggest names.

Things I learned; it turns out Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is quite good at pin the tail on the donkey, while the Chiefs players are really into Madden.

Watch Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles - live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 10pm on Sunday, February 12, with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Christian Wilkins and Efe Obada among the guests joining Neil Reynolds and Hannah Wilkes for 90 minutes of build-up to the big game.