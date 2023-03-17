NFL Free Agency frenzy! Her Huddle discuss Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, Darren Waller, Ezekiel Elliott and more

Her Huddle celebrates the stories of women working in and around the NFL

Hannah Wilkes is joined by Ash Byrne-Hansen, Cameron Hogwood and Chris Milner to discuss a hectic start to NFL free agency in the latest episode of Her Huddle.

The team discuss the ongoing Aaron Rodgers saga just moments before the Green Bay Packers quarterback outlined his intentions to join the New York Jets on The Pat McAfee Show.

They also reflect on Darren Waller's trade to the New York Giants, Ezekiel Elliott's departure from the Dallas Cowboys and other big offseason moves.

