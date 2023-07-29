Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback set to miss several weeks following calf injury suffered in practice

Joe Burrow is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to miss "several weeks" with a right calf strain, head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday.

The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg before going to the ground after a scramble play towards the end of practice on Thursday, leaving the field on a medical cart.

"It will take several weeks, and that's all the information we have," Taylor said.

Burrow did not practice Friday, with backup QBs Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian taking the snaps. The Bengals play their first preseason game on August 11 and open the regular season September 10.

It will be the fourth year in a row that Burrow's training camp has faced disruption

Taylor said Burrow "has seen the doctors" and was present for meetings at the team's training facility Friday. The quarterback was wearing a compression sleeve on his right calf when he pulled up with the injury, but Taylor noted he was unaware of any existing issue before that play.

Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL's highest-paid players, following on from Justin Herbert signing a new record deal with the Los Angeles Chargers that makes him the largest annual earner in the league.

The No 1 overall pick from 2020 had spoken on Wednesday about how good he had been feeling at the beginning of training camp having seen his first three disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, his rehab from a knee injury and, last year, appendicitis.