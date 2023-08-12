Damar Hamlin: Bills safety set to play for first time since suffering cardiac arrest in January

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is expected to play for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest in January

Damar Hamlin is expected to play for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest in January when the Buffalo Bills face the Indianapolis Colts in a pre-season match on Saturday.

Doctors cleared Hamlin to fully participate in practice in July and the Bills said the third-year pro would graduate to game situations in preseason games.

Head coach Sean McDermott said the Bills are in new territory with Hamlin, who said he's taking his return to the field "one day at a time."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a regular season game at the Cincinnati Bengals when he attempted to tackle Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a routine play.

Higgins' right shoulder hit Hamlin in the chest, before Hamlin wrapped his arms around Higgins' shoulder and helmet to drag him down.

Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward and lay motionless on the field.

He was given medical treatment, including CPR, on the field for nearly 20 minutes before being taken in an ambulance to hospital.

"So we're just trying to do the best we can to be there for him," McDermott said. "I try to keep a close eye on where he is and where he's showing up and how he's responding. And he's done a great job."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In June, Hamlin was a full participant in team drills for the first time during minicamp.

"Man, sometimes it's like normal don't exist," Hamlin said. "But it's a super-blessed space. To be able to do what I love again. That's kind of the normal thing."

Last month, Hamlin put aside his fears and emotions by suiting up and taking a few hits in the Bills' first full-padded practice of training camp. "This is just a another milestone on the journey - might be one of the biggest ones," Hamlin said. "My faith is stronger than any fear."