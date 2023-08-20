Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after being stretchered off in New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers preseason game

New England Patriots players kneel after cornerback Isaiah Bolden is stretchered off

New England Patriots' Isaiah Bolden has been released from hospital after being stretchered off in the preseason game against Green Bay Packers.

Rookie cornerback Bolden was inadvertently struck by Patriots team-mate Calvin Munson while the latter tried to tackle Packers receiver Malik Heath.

The teams agreed to end the game with 10:49 remaining in the fourth quarter and Patriots leading 21-17.

Patriots said Bolden, a seventh-round draft pick from Jackson State University, had "feeling in all his extremities" and was released from hospital after being kept in overnight for observation.

A statement read: "After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

Patriots players watch on as medics tend to team-mate Bolden

"Isaiah will travel with the team today. We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night's game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today. The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night's game."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said: "Appreciate the way the league handled it. I think that was the right thing to do."

Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater said: "When you have an injury like that, it affects a lot of guys in a lot of different ways. Clearly, our team was shaken by what happened.

"He's been a joy to be around. All the guys love him. He's fit into our locker room seamlessly.

"He's a young man with a lot of talent, always has a smile on his face, is always positive, is always bringing great energy and effort to practice."

Heath added of Bolden: "I know him, so I didn't want to finish [the game]. I felt bad. It was scary, too. That could've happened to me on the hit."